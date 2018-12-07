Ever since she was 12 and her father gave her a horse named Balaclava for Christmas, Carolina Herrera, New York’s reigning queen of uptown chic, has preferred her presents to be surprises. “Big, huge surprises,” she specifies. Alternatively, she’d be fine with jewelry from Prince Dimitri, pillowcases from E. Braun & Co., engraved boxes from Verdura, and meaningful books—all of which she plans to gift to loved ones. “I always give presents that I would like to receive,” says Herrera, whose extensive list includes 12 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. The best gifts, she notes, go to her staff, including her butler and her cook, who have been with her for more than 30 years, and without whom there would be no turkey on the table. “I don’t know how to boil water,” she admits. She does, though, know how to throw an impossibly elegant party, which she and her husband, Reinaldo, often do at their home on Christmas or New Year’s Eve. This year, however, they are jetting off in mid-December, and not returning home until January. Where to is anyone’s guess. “It’s a surprise,” she says coyly. Karin Nelson
This charming blue and white Qing dynasty porcelain vase is a nice addition to any formal room.
Chinese Porcelain Company vase, price upon request, cpco.com.
Keep all of your loose cards in one place with this silver card holder from Christofle.
Christofle card holder, $150. amara.com
This red bag's tassels feel extra festive during the holiday season.
Hunting Season bag, $850, matchesfashion.com
Taffin crafts the most exquisite jewelry. Who wouldn't want to receive this necklace for the holidays?
Taffin necklace price upon request, taffin.com
A colorful coffee table book would be a cherished gift for anyone on your holiday wish list.
May I Come In? (Abrams), by Wendy Goodman, $65. abramsbooks.com.
Who wouldn't love receiving a gold bangle with pave diamonds? It's a classic addition to any jewelry box that can be worn for years to come.
Roberto Coin diamond and gold bangle, $3,300. us.robertocoin.com
These plaid pumps, with their sparkly charm, are the ultimate holiday party heels.
Manolo Blahnik shoes, $965, bergdorfgoodman.
No desk is complete without a chic set of stationary and a beautiful pen.
Cartier stationery, $75, cartier.com, and Elsa Peretti for Tiffany & Co. pen, $85, tiffany.com.
Offer someone the gift of beauty rest with this charming pillow sham from E. Braun & Co.
Mimi by E. Braun & Co. boudoir sham, $300. 212.838.0650
This leopard print coat is a classic gift for a woman of any age.
Carolina Herrera coat, $16,990, carolinaherrera.com.
As they say in Game of Thrones, Winter is Coming. Gift this scarf to the woman on your list who prefers to bundle up in the most elegant way possible.
CH Carolina Herrera scarf, $195. 212.744.2076
Everyone needs a carafe set, and this one from Chicago-based Felicia Fferrone is a minimalist's dream.
Fferrone carafe set, $230, theline.com.
For the man in your life who is impeccably turned out, these Prince Dimitri lapis lazuli and gold cuff links will be just the right touch to polish off a formal look.
Prince Dimitri cuff links, $2,600. princedimitri.com
For the mother who always likes to add something special to her coat lapel, a la Kate Middleton, this CH Carolina Herrera brooch will do just the trick.
CH Carolina Herrera brooch, $560, carolinaherrera.com.
Because game nights are cool again. This gorgeous poker set is an excellent gift idea for just about anyone on your list.
Aerin poker set, $2,500. saksfifthave.com.
The Salón Gasparini, in the Royal Palace of Madrid, is fit for a fashion queen, and a perfect vacation destination for the holiday season.
To Karen Elson, the British-born, Tennessee-based model and musician, there is one main difference between Christmases in England and those in America: television programming. “In Britain, they always play The Wizard of Oz on Christmas Day. But here, it’s * A Christmas Story*. Watching it has become a tradition.” Americans, she also contends, gild the lily a bit more than the British—but she’s into it, going overboard with decorations at her home in Nashville, where she usually hosts a party fueled by hot toddies. Last year, however, she shook things up a bit and brought Scarlett and Henry—her children with the musician Jack White—to England and then Iceland, where they tooled around on four-wheelers and watched fireworks over Reykjavík. “It’s such a beautiful, awe-inspiring place,” she says. “And, unlike Nashville, it’s a winter wonderland.” K.N.
Give the gift of a floral arrangement to those who live far away, or for those who simply need a reminder that warm spring weather is soon to come.
FDK Florals arrangement, $250, fdkflorals.com.
For the haute bohemian who loves over-the-top jewelry, this Elizabeth Gage lapis and gold pendant necklace would be a welcome gift under the tree.
Elizabeth Gage necklace, $19,575, elizabeth-gage.com
For a dear friend who has just moved, this Hugo Guinness floral print from John Derian will look stunning in their living space.
Hugo Guinness lino cut print, $1,485, John Derian, New York, 212.677.3917.
Your sister will love cozying up in this cream pointelle sweater.
Kate Spade New York sweater, $298. bloomingdales.com
For the person on your list who loves to host at their home, these glasses from Armani/Casa are a great gift idea.
Armani/Casa stemware, $180 each, armani.com.
Cordovan-hued boots are just the style upgrade for someone who is over their classic brown and black options.
Etienne Aigner boots, $268. nordstrom.com
For the romantic, try this cologne from Jo Malone. Red Roses are said to capture the essence of modern love.
Jo Malone London x Karen Elson's Birthstones by Duffy bottle cap, $330, and Jo Malone London Red Roses cologne, $136, bergdorfgoodman.
Forest green is a great color to be wearing at the holiday season. Gift this leather and suede clutch to a friend who plans to attend a ton of festive events this season.
Botkier clutch, $88. botkier.com.
Everybody needs a little bling bling this holiday season, and these Forevermark diamond and gold earrings, by Jade Trau, provide just the right amount of sparkle.
Forevermark Alchemy Collection by Jade Trau earrings, $1,940. jrdunn.com.
Who doesn't lust after a classic Hermès scarf? Perhaps this is the year to add one to someone's wardrobe.
Vintage Hermès scarf from What Goes Around Comes Around, New York, $390, whatgoesaroundnyc.com.
There are certainly those who collect teapots - whether they are avid tea drinkers or not. This graphic teapot is a perfect gift for those who love bright hues.
John Derian and Astier de Villatte teapot, $612. johnderian.com
Any bohemian's home is rich with colors. Don't be afraid to add to the punch of hues with charming cushion from Rose De Borman.
Rose de Borman cushion, $943. thenewcraftsmen.com
She'll love this stunning ruby and diamond ring, from one of the most exquisite over-the-top jewelers in the world - Munnu The Gem Palace.
Munnu the Gem Palace ruby and diamond ring, price upon request, 212.861.0606.
Growing up in Communist Russia, Nasiba Adilova didn’t celebrate Christmas—“religion was sort of not allowed,” she says—but come New Year’s, she and her cousins would gather to feast and open gifts from Ded Moroz, the Slavic Santa Claus. “It was all about family and food—potato salad, pickled things, and a roast of some sort,” recalls the cofounder of the Tot, an online parenting resource and shop for safe, stylish baby products. “It was something we looked forward to all year.” Now based in Dallas with her husband, Thomas Hartland-Mackie, and their two sons, Thomas, or TomTom, 4, and Daniel, 1, Adilova (who is pregnant with their third child, a girl) celebrates Christmas to the hilt. Every season, the family heads to New York to see the Rockefeller Center tree and take a carriage ride around Central Park; then they fly to Vail, Colorado, where Santa leaves sacks of gifts for the boys. (And, Adilova is hoping, a certain yellow Chanel jacket for herself.) “But I’m starting to encourage my oldest to give some of the toys away,” says Adilova, who is working this year with Hope Supply Co. and the Dirk Nowitzki Foundation for the Tot’s annual charitable partnership. “We try to make the holidays about more than just presents.” K.N.
We love that lo-fi wooden toys are finally back in fashion. Gift your favorite toddler this Noah's Ark set for the holidays.
Bajo Noah's Ark, $130. thetot.com.
Any tired mom will love this pajama set from the label that is quickly becoming the fashion set's go-to for pajamas that are not just for the bedroom.
Sleeper pajamas, $200. thetot.com
Gift mom and kids a puzzle for the holidays, but make sure mom's is made of solid gold.
Akillis gold necklace, $1,200, www.akillis.fr.
This bag is a fashionable way to tote around all of a baby's essentials.
Coach 1941 tote, $150. coach.com.
To balance out all of her floral prints, gift her a graphic cashmere sweater from Holland & Holland.
Holland & Holland scarf, $720. hollandandholland.co.uk.
Gift this marigold bike to your favorite tot so they can get around town even faster.
Tokyobike little bike, $295, thetot.com
Rainbow stripes aren't just for kids! Gift this classic Sonia Rykiel sweater to someone in your life who needs a burst of color.
Sonia Rykiel sweater, $990, soniarykiel.com.
Introduce your kids to art at an early age through these fun and educational pop art puzzles.
Modern Art puzzles, $60/3. food52.com
She'll need a special occasion dress for all the festive parties this holiday season.
Los Encajeros dress, $220. losencajeros.com
Now your baby can join the Kardashian clan with this cutesy Fendi bunny ears knit hat.
Fendi child's hat, $348, fendi.com.
Gift a child a pair of bright orange sandals this holiday season.
Birkenstock child's sandals, $60. birkenstock.com
Kokomo, an ultra-luxurious, private island resort in Fiji that’s accessible by seaplane, focuses on nature-based activities like scuba diving, sailing, surfing, and fishing.
As CEO and creative director of the Pellicano Group (Il Pellicano and La Posta Vecchia are her family’s fabled Italian hotels), Marie-Louise Sciò is on a permanent holiday of sorts. And yet, despite such glamorous working locales along the Tyrrhenian coast, Sciò finds herself needing to escape from time to time. So come December, she sets off with her 16-year-old son, Umberto, to places in the middle of nowhere: Patagonia, Montana, or Lapland, where they once spent six days in near-darkness. “It was quite amazing,” she recalls. This winter will find her in a decidedly sunnier setting. “Either Hawaii or Costa Rica—I haven’t decided yet.” She does, however, know what kind of bauble she wants. “Another white truffle! My former father-in-law gave me one in a beautiful box, and for the following week I had friends over and we ate it for breakfast, lunch, and dinner,” she says. “For me, a great gift is an experience—like a truffle, or a trip—that enriches you. That, or a fabulous pair of shoes.” K.N.
Gift the sun-chaser in your life a sunny yellow bikini from Araks, a favorite swim label of the fashion set.
Araks bikini top, $190, and bottom, $110. araks.com
For the traveler who has shopped in the best stores in the world, this Belperron emerald necklace is a great gift.
Belperron emerald and gold necklace, price upon request, belperron.com.
Is there someone on your list who is a dreamer, or on their way to writing the next great novel? Gift them these chic notebooks from Louise Roe Copenhagen, so they can jot down all of their grand ideas.
Louise Roe Copenhagen notebooks, $20–$28. louiseroe.dk
For the island lover, this Maison Alma coat is embroidered with lush vegetation.
Maison Alma coat, $3,500, bergdorfgoodman.com.
This scent is a masculine take on citrus, featuring notes of chinotto, blood orange, and lemon.
D.S. & Durga Italian Citrus eau de parfum, $260. barneys.com.
These dessert plates are a unique gift idea for the hostess who has it all.
La DoubleJ dessert plate, $130/2. orchardmile.com
Everyone who travels for work or pleasure needs a solid pair of earphones that look good and sound good. Gift a frequent flier this pair from Master & Dynamic.
Master & Dynamic headphones, $399. saksfifthave.com.
In the need of an escape? This iconic book will certainly provide all the inspiration necessary for your next vacation to the Italian coast.
Hotel Il Pellicano (Rizzoli), $60. rizzoliusa.com
No sun-soaked trip is complete without a staw hat. We love this new one from Dior.
Dior hat, price upon request, by special order, dior.com.
Who needs cabana stripes when you can have Missoni stripes? This towel set will brighten up any bathroom.
Missoni Home hand and bath towel set, $115. yliving.com
You might not travel light, but you can certainly travel bright.
Goyard suitcase, $9,360, goyard.com.
Made with spa water, this luxurious tooth paste makes for a great stocking stuffer.
Buly 1803 toothpaste, $29. buly1803.com
Long before the cowrie shell became a trend, Sara Beltran began creating earthy jewelry, like this emerald and onyx pair of earrings shaped like a shell.
Dezso by Sara Beltrán onyx, emerald, and rose gold earrings, $4,680, studio@dezsosara.com.
Block those sunrays in style with this new pair of Alain Mikli sunglasses.
Alain Mikli sunglasses, $380, 212.472.6085.
Designing is an emotional affair for Matty Bovan. “I have to feel something. I have to be challenged,” says the British rising star, who started out in fashion at the age of 11, when he took up knitting lessons from his late grandmother. It was she who inspired him to get his degree in knitwear from Central Saint Martins and subsequently launch his namesake line in 2016, a colorful fusion of unconventional textures (metallic chain yarns, boiled wool), clashing patterns, and voluminous silhouettes that won him a prestigious LVMH Graduate Prize. “I felt I had something to say, and still feel I do,” says Bovan, who is known for his over-the-top looks both on and off the runway—think intergalactic superhero meets My Little Pony meets Culture Club. The holidays are the only time when he goes low-key: This year, he’s spending them quietly at his family’s home in York, where he’ll make use of his first atelier—his parents’ garage. “I’ll likely be busy crocheting something.” Gillian Sagansky
Shield-style sunglasses are certainly having a moment, gift this pair to an adventurous friend.
Oakley sunglasses, $223. oakley.com
For the person whose heart is in sunny California but who also has to cover up against New York's chill.
The Elder Statesman socks, $205. elder-statesman.com
The American painter, sculptor, and printmaker Hunt Slonem was well regarded for his colorful and eclectic works.
Gatekeeper: World of Folly (Assouline), by Hunt Slonem, $53. amazon.com.
This gorgeous candle comes with its own leather handle.
Louis Vuitton Île Blanche candle, $185. louisvuitton.com
Be sure to sparkle this holiday season in this new eyeshadow aptly named 'Blitz Glitz.'
Marc Jacobs Beauty See-Quins Glam Glitter Eyeshadow-Fall Runway Edition in Blitz Glitz, $28. sephora.com
Sneakers that pop!
Sacai x Nike sneakers, price upon request, select Nike boutiques, nike.com for locations.
Who doesn't want to add the occasional pop of pink to their hair?
Fudge Professional Paintbox Creative Semi-Permanent Conditioning Colour, from $28. amazon.com.
Over-the-top jewelry is always a good idea.
Gucci rings, $470 each. gucci.com.
This lovely Max Mara sweater is a take on the logo trend, in the most refined way.
Max Mara sweater, $895, saksfifthave.com.
All that glitters in this gift guide is gold! This Cartier bracelet is a great gift idea this holiday season.
Cartier gold bracelet, $3,050. cartier.com.
For the eclectic home, these plates will be the crown jewel of any table setting.
Luke Edward Hall x Emporio Sirenuse dinner plate, $100. emporiosirenuse.com.
Get the party started with these sculptural colored tumblers from Campbell-Rey.
Campbell-Rey tumblers, $375/2. campbell-rey.com.
One of our favorite Danish design emporiums has finally opened in the United States. This toothbrush will make an excellent stocking stuffer.
Hay toothbrush, $5. store.moma.org.
The Silver Bar Cocktail Lounge at the Madonna Inn, in San Luis Obispo, California, may not be the most relaxing place on earth, but it can certainly be inspirational.
Thanks to her breakout performance on Claws, the critically acclaimed dark comedy about a crew of murderous manicurists, Karrueche Tran, once known mainly as Chris Brown's ex-girlfriend, is making a name for herself in her own right. With success as an actress has come a new home for the L.A. native, who now lives in the San Fernando Valley, where she will host Christmas this year. Tran plans to prepare her signature black-truffle mac-and-cheese for her family, including her Vietnamese mother and her Jamaican babysitter from childhood. “It makes me feel like such an adult,” says the former personal shopper, who is stocking up on Nike Jordans for her nieces and nephews. And while her acting schedule has kept her from volunteering as much as she used to, she intends to gather a big group to feed the homeless in Venice Beach. “When possible, I donate my time,” she says. “It gives me a certain energy that I love.” K.N.
Get a jump start on that New Year's Resolution with BCBG Max Azria's new work out pants.
BCBG Max Azria pants, $118, similar styles at bcbg.com.
You'll be clean as a whistle with this Wary Meyers soap, a great stocking stuffer idea.
Wary Meyers soap, $14. warymeyers.com.
For your close friend who obsesses over skincare, this face steamer will be one of their most favorite gifts this holiday season.
Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare pro facial steamer, $149. sephora.com.
This Perfect Moment swimsuit is essential for the person who loves to have fun in the sun.
Perfect Moment rash guard, $205, perfectmoment.com.
Stay hydrated in the New Year.
BKR water bottle, $38. sephora.com.
Upgrade your AirPods with this chic case from Bruno Magli.
Bruno Magli Air Pods case, $45, 646.688.4023, and Apple Air Pods, $159, apple.com.
Much like Santa's sack, you can store all of your goodies in this big Calvin Klein 205W39NYC bag as you run errands around town.
Calvin Klein 205W39NYC bag, $900. calvinklein.com
Jump on the dad sneaker trend with these cool multi-colored Sandro sneakers.
Sandro sneakers, $385. sandro-paris.com
Nourish your lips against the winter cold with Nouri Lip treatment, a great stocking stuffer.
Nuori lip treat, $25, barneys.com.
For your fashion-forward companion who always likes to make a bold statement with their look, these Retrosuperfuture sunnies will be just the thing to gift.
Retrosuperfuture sunglasses, $179, farfetch.com.
Tired of the regular holiday candies? Try these new CBD gumdrops.
Lord Jones High CBD gumdrops, $45, lordjones.com.
Who doesn't want diamonds for the holiday season? This gorgeous ring is for the woman who is more edgy in her personal style.
Repossi black gold and diamond ring, $26,600. repossi.com
Aside from unspoiled beaches and virgin nature, the recently opened El Careyes Club & Residences, in the protected estate of Costa Careyes, Mexico, offers everything from art programs to polo.
Since it opened in 1994, Galleria Luisa Delle Piane has become one of Milan’s foremost design destinations, featuring work that is clever, captivating, and wildly eclectic—much like its eponymous owner. Delle Piane, who earned degrees in both law and chemistry, decided on a whim to rent a store and show the 20th-century furniture and jewelry pieces that she had picked up on trips all over Europe with her antiques-dealer friends. “My passion became my real job,” says Delle Piane, whose current obsessions include industrial pieces by Adriano Olivetti and experimental work by the designer Marco Guazzini. When it comes to the holidays, which she spends with her family in Milan and in the countryside (“I travel all year for fairs and research, so it’s the only time to be quiet at home”), Delle Piane is, not surprisingly, a fabulous gift giver. On her list for loved ones: cooking pans, perfume, and a puppy. As for herself? “I’d like clothes from Prada and Comme des Garçons.” Gianluca Longo
New York jewelry house David Webb is known for their use of bold-hued stones like turquoise. This pair of earrings will make a great, luxe stocking stuffer.
David Webb turquoise, green onyx, gold, and enamel earrings, $28,500, davidwebb.com,
This chunky chain strap is a fun update on a classic shape.
Mark Cross bag, $2,095, markcross.com.
For the person on your list who has a sweet tooth and loves art.
DADA Daily Schisandra chocolate truffles and matcha latte truffles, $8 each. dadadaily.com.
This beautiful gold ring would be great on its own or stacked.
Leo Pizzo gold ring, $1,125. leopizzo.com.
Get ready for the work holiday party with this fun polka dot dress from Escada.
Escada dress, $1,675, escada.com.
Trade your red-soled heels in for these loafers, a cool addition to any holiday look.
Christian Louboutin shoes, $725, christianlouboutin.com.
Bacon and Giacometti, friends and rivals, created some of the most iconic works of the 20th century. This tome was published for a show at the Fondation Beyeler, the first time the artists' work had been covered from this unique angle.
Bacon/Giacometti (Hatje Cantz), $85. amazon.com
For the friend who is always re-doing her apartment, this Carmen D’Apollonio lamp would make be a unique addition.
Carmen D'Apollonio lamp, $4,500, info@linnluehn.com.
This special chest is the ultimate gift for any design guru looking to add color to their space.
Ventisette Cassetti by Ettore Sottsass chest, $90,000, gallerialuisadellepiane.it.
This fragrance combines sandalwood and the sweet peach notes.
Prada Soleil Au Zenith eau de parfum, $330, selfridges.
This MCM clutch is a great bag to take to any festive get-together.
MCM bag, $530, similar styles at us.mcmworldwide.com.
For the cool girl on your list, these Oliver Peoples sunnies will be a smart stocking stuffer or white elephant gift.
Oliver Peoples the Row sunglasses, $455,oliverpeoples.com.
When the Londoners Jemima Jones and Lucy Carr-Ellison moved to New York to pursue careers in fashion, they never imagined they would become chefs. “The food was a bit depressing on fashion-shoot sets,” recalls Jones of what inspired them to team up and launch their healthful catering company, Tart London, in 2012. They found success with such clients as the photographer Tim Walker (their first gig), Kate Moss, and Valentino by serving colorful dishes made from organic, locally sourced ingredients. Now the ladies, who have since returned to London, have new ambitions: They released a cookbook in April and will open their first restaurant, in Belgravia, in 2019. And while they count chefs like Diana Henry and Yotam Ottolenghi as personal heroes, their success, they admit, all boils down to their mothers. “They gave us the love of cooking,” says Carr-Ellison, who will be at home with her siblings and parents in the country for the holidays, overindulging on wine and cheese. Jones, meanwhile, will visit India with her family: “I always pick up cooking tricks there!” G.S.
All of London's It Girls are in love with Penelope Chilvers, especially her boots.
Penelope Chilvers boots, $400. penelopechilvers.com
Give the gift of relaxation this holiday season.
Dr. Singha's Mustard Bath salt, $12. capbeauty.com
Even casual chefs still deserve a beautiful apron.
Brunello Cucinelli apron, $575, brunellocucinelli.com.
Gardeners are very specific about their plants, and their tools. Gift these gorgeous shears to the green thumb on your list.
Works and Labo garden shears, $288. rwguild.com.
Make it your New Year's resolution to throw more dinner parties, especially with these chic dinner plates.
Richard Ginori 1735 dinnerware, $220/5-piece place setting, gearys.com.
Gift these lovely garnet and gold earrings to someone special on your list.
Prounis Jewelry garnet and gold earrings, $3,000,prounisjewelry.com.
For the cook who wants to multi-task, this Dutch oven will help you get it done.
Mauviel 1830 copper Dutch oven, $495,mauvielusa.com.
Gifting condiments is a cheeky way to have friends try something new - especially something as delicious as sage honey!
Gjusta wild sage honey, $12, gjustagoods.com.
Bright hues like marigold are having a moment.
L.O.N.B. carryall, $2,780, us.lonb.com.
For the beer connoisseur or aspiring somm, this book set is the gift to slip under the tree.
Read It and Drink (Juniper Books) book set, $175,juniperbooks.com.
These taupe-hued jeans will become the new staple in her closet.
G-Star Raw pants, $180, g-star.com.
No tabletop is complete without this gorgeous Raawii Strøm set.
Raawii Strøm jug, $125, bowl, $60, and vase, $60, store.moma.org.
Cozy up in a chic throw from the Bristol Weaving Mill this holiday season.
Bristol Weaving Mill blanket, $278, thenewcraftsmen.com.
Soap up with the lovely suds from Santa Maria Novella. This gift set makes for a lovely stocking stuffer.
Officina Profumo Farmaceutica di Santa Maria Novella soap set, $54, buy.smnovella.com.
With its own vegetable and fruit garden and emphasis on simple “pick, clean, and serve” food, Babylonstoren Farm Hotel, in South Africa, is one of Jones and Carr-Ellison’s dream getaways.
Forget about reindeer and sleighs—growing up, the singer Moses Sumney spent many a Christmas in a sunny coastal village in Ghana with his parents and siblings, indulging in tropical African dishes. Sumney, who describes his music as “an amalgamation of soul, folk, and nighttime experimentation,” released his first EP in 2014 and his debut album, Aromanticism, in 2017; since then, he has been touring and collaborating almost constantly with the likes of James Blake, Sufjan Stevens, Karen O, and Solange Knowles. The holidays, therefore, offer a welcome opportunity to get some serious R&R. Every year, Sumney heads to the California mountains, where he rents a rustic, off-the-beaten-path cabin. “I like elevated, isolated destinations,” he says. “Nobody texts or calls me about work.” This gives him plenty of time to reflect on meaningful gifts, such as the teapot he received from Blake after their tour in 2016, or the four-track recorder given to him by a producer, which ended up launching his career. “I recorded on the floor of my studio apartment in Los Angeles, onto a cassette tape,” he recalls. This year, Sumney plans to work on his second album—and to cook his mother’s famed plantains. “They remind me of Christmas in Ghana.” G.S.
Travel light with this silver-hued Louis Vuitton keepall.
Louis Vuitton keepall, $2,390, louisvuitton.com.
Get shady with this new pair of sunglasses from Tommy Hilfiger.
Tommy Hilfiger sunglasses, $140, tommy.com.
This woodsy scent will help you relax this holiday season.
Maison Louis Marie No. 04 Bois de Balincourt body oil, $47, sephora.com.
Suit up in these Santoni boots.
Santoni boots, $1,800, santonishoes.com.
Shield yourself from winter's worst elements in this Herno coat.
Herno coat, $1,225, 212.226.1432.
This bluetooth speaker will make sure the party can go wherever you do.
Revo SuperTone Bluetooth speaker, $599, audiogeeks.com.
What are the holidays without some fun and games with family and friends? Now, just try not to be too competitive.
Berluti playing card decks, $120/2, 212.439.6400.
The Spanish design house makes the most luxurious winter wraps.
Loewe scarf, $270. loewe.com.
This season, gift sustainably sources gifts, like this John Hardy bracelet.
John Hardy gold bracelet, $10,800, johnhardy.com.
Never loose your luggage again with this lovely Smythson luggage tag.
Smythson luggage tag, $110, smythson.com.
For friend who has sworn off coffee, this delicious peppermint tea will be their new go-to for a relaxing quiet moment.
March Pantry Malawi peppermint tea, $35, marchsf.com.
Until now, Sumney has stuck to the California mountains as his preferred getaway. Next on his list: the Aescher guesthouse, in the Swiss Alps.