Ever since she was 12 and her father gave her a horse named Balaclava for Christmas, Carolina Herrera, New York’s reigning queen of uptown chic, has preferred her presents to be surprises. “Big, huge surprises,” she specifies. Alternatively, she’d be fine with jewelry from Prince Dimitri, pillowcases from E. Braun & Co., engraved boxes from Verdura, and meaningful books—all of which she plans to gift to loved ones. “I always give presents that I would like to receive,” says Herrera, whose extensive list includes 12 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. The best gifts, she notes, go to her staff, including her butler and her cook, who have been with her for more than 30 years, and without whom there would be no turkey on the table. “I don’t know how to boil water,” she admits. She does, though, know how to throw an impossibly elegant party, which she and her husband, Reinaldo, often do at their home on Christmas or New Year’s Eve. This year, however, they are jetting off in mid-December, and not returning home until January. Where to is anyone’s guess. “It’s a surprise,” she says coyly. Karin Nelson

Carolina Herrera wears her own clothing and jewelry.