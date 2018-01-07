Shopping Guide

14 Perfect Cold Weather Outfits To Buy Now With daily sub-freezing forecasts not letting up anytime soon, and the bomb cyclone's having left snow in the paths of individuals who have never seen it, it’s clear that winter is just getting started. How can we stay cozy and avoid looking like the marshmallow that belongs in our hot cocoa? Take inspiration from the Brits with toggle duffle coats, tartan print kilts, soft corduroy pants, and leather riding boots. Stay warm with New York designer Ryan Roche’s oversized cashmere cable knit sweater and Joseph’s 90’s style wool stirrup trousers. Layering is key this time of year, and a long cashmere sweater dress over a pair of iconic hand-crafted waterproof rubber boots by Le Chameau are the answer to your winter weather sartorial questions. Whether you’re in the English country side, on the snowy streets of NYC, or hunkering down this weekend in the especially bitter Northeast, stay warm with these 14 chic winter outfit ideas.