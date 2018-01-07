Raey navy-blue double-breasted wool duffle coat with asymmetrical brown wooden toggles, $746, matchesfashion.com. Adidas 70’s inspired trainer with luxe leather and suede overlays and the toe, $100, adidas.com.
Balenciaga brown mid-weight jacket with an attached corduroy neck tie and distressed brass snap closures, $1,059, matchesfashion.com. Acne Studios mid-rise straight-leg jeans with a bit of stretch for a more comfortable fit, $290, net-a-porter.com.
Jardin Des Orangers classic cashmere cardigan in light grey, $230, mytheresa.com. Gucci pleated jade, green, black, and yellow tartan wool skirt with leather buckled closures, $1,980, net-a-porter.com.
Vince wool and cashmere blend mid-length sweater dress with an attached waist tie, $395, net-a-porter.com. Le Chameau hand-crafted premium leather lined zip boot with an all-terrain lug sole, $489, lechameau.com.
Khaite beige cashmere turtleneck sweater with an oversized fit, $750, matchesfashion.com. Chloe wide-leg crepe trousers in a strong cherry red, $995, mytheresa.com.
Burberry printed heritage check cotton shirt with detachable tie-neck and pin, $730, mytheresa.com. Allude ribbed cashmere pencil skirt, $330, matchesfashion.com.
Maison Margiela polka dot long sleeve wool dress $1,492, maisonmargiela.com. Gabriela Hearst black and white brogues with wingtip toecaps and a T-bar strap, $895, matchesfashion.com.
Calvin Klein 205W39NYC red wool collared shirt with khaki panel front pockets, $468, mytheresa.com. Jil Sander slouchy fit cotton-blend twill pants in white, $670, net-a-porter.com.
The Row double-faced belted robe coat in ivory, $7,450, matchesfashion.com. Loewe crocodile-effect stamped leather boot in mocha-brown with attached black sock, $890, matchesfashion.com.
Miu Miu emerald-green wool cardigan an exaggerated sleeve and stipes across the chest, $840, matchesfashion.com. Etro cropped trousers in a black cotton-blend fabric with dark purple and white polka dots, $329, mytheresa.com.
Marni multicolored striped long-length wool cardigan dress, $978, mytheresa.com. Santoni black leather riding boot with internal wedge for a flattering fit, $1,050, santonishoes.com.
Ryan Roche oversized cashmere and silk blend cable-knit sweater in beige, $728, mytheresa.com. Joseph 90’s style stirrup wool knit trousers in black, $270, mytheresa.com.
Theory wool long-sleeve crop turtleneck sweater in heather grey, $235, theory.com. Prada 70’s inspired ribbed velvet flared trousers in dark red, $810, prada.com.
APC jacquard wool blend sweater vest in a light charcoal grey, $133, usonline.apc.fr. Brock Collection light wash vintage style straight-leg jeans, $475, modaoperandi.com.