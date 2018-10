The Ultimate Guide to the Best Fall Coats to Buy Now

This season, there are a lot of options when it comes to the best fall jackets for women: from sporty puffers and parkas by Undercover and Calvin Klein 205W39 that offer fashionable protection from the coldest of weather to fuzzy and furry cozy coats from Givenchy and Tibi. These days, capes are the new trench coat, with Chloé's color-blocked version an absolute favorite. And, as ever, checks and plaids were a favorite again, with Burberry offering up reinvented versions of their classics, and New York label Khaite presenting the most covetable plaid coat for city wear. Whatever fall trends you want to try on this season, wrapping up in a chic, statement-making coat is a must.