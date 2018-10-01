The Ultimate Guide to the Best Fall Coats to Buy Now

How to zip up in style this season.
Wear as many sweaters as you want under this oversize parka. Balenciaga coat, $3,100, balenciaga.com
Many coats in Raf Simons’s fall collection for Calvin Klein 205W39NYC were inspired by fireman and security guard coats. Calvin Klein 205W39NYC coat, $2,509, farfetch.com
Nothing like a pop of fuschia on a gray, chilly day. Marni coat, $3,200, farfetch.com
The punchy color and play on the traditional Nike logo makes this parka a fun option for fall. Nike jacket, $183, farfetch.com
Undercover’s much-lauded fall show was an ode to youth, with many collegiate references. Undercover parka, $694, mytheresa.com
Cape up for fall in the season's most on-trend options.
For those after a classic cape, we love this one from Alexander McQueen. Alexander McQueen coat, $3,045, farfetch.com
A cape is the new trench coat, and this Chloé version is one of the season’s best. Chloé coat $2,595, farfetch.com
Derek Lam brought an equestrian touch to his fall collection, this cape being a favorite example. Derek Lam cape, $1,990, saks.com
Wrap a lush alpaca cape around your shoulders this fall. Fabiana Filippi cape, $1,720, farfetch.com
This cape-trench combo is one you’ll wear for seasons to come. Loewe coat, $3,250, loewe.com
Of course, Moncler would have a more practical cape, neck warmer included. Moncler cape, $985, mytheresa.com
It feels like every designer is going fur-free these days. Here are the best faux fur options going.
Givenchy recently announced that it is going fur free, but its faux furs are so rich and soft it is hard to tell. Givenchy coat, $3,730, modaoperandi.com
Spots are hot for fall. J. Crew coat, $298, jcrew.com
Nothing like a teddy coat to keep you cozy all fall long. Joseph coat, $2,495, themodist.com
For a classic fuzzy, try this coat from new label Stand. Stand coat, $383, farfetch.com
How lush is this Tibi faux fur? Tibi coat, $695, modaoperandi.com
Pastels in the cold of winter remind you that spring is around the corner. Stine Goya coat, $505, themodist.com
These timeless symbols of fall never go out of fashion.
Burberry is reinventing its classic checks and plaids. Burberry trench, $2,679, farfetch.com
This plaid peacoat is perfect for walking in the city on a fall afternoon. Khaite coat, $1,890, modaoperandi.com
Double up on your checks and plaids. Monse coat, $3,690, modaoperandi.com
Nanushka is one of the new beloved brands of the influencer set. Nanushka coat, $595, mytheresa.com
London label to watch Rejina Pyo gave the classic duffle coat a checked update. Rejina Pyo, $1,319, farfetch.com
Though Fendi has many logo-heavy offerings for fall, this chic and classic coat is one you’ll cherish for seasons to come. Fendi coat, $3,390, farfetch.com
