For Celebrities Like Mariah Carey and Paris Hilton, A Trip To Aspen Is All About the Luxurious Après-Ski Outfit

Just about every year, you can count on Mariah Carey to get festive with a trip to Aspen (this year, Santa Claus himself showed up to deliver presents to her kids with his reindeer in tow), but she's not the only A-lister to cozy up in some après-ski garb by the fireplace in Colorado. Of course, with those icy slopes and beautiful mountain views, there's nothing more enticing than a vacation in the Colorado ski town, and it has become a cite for celebrity spotting nearly each winter—especially during the holidays, but even after the New Year has been rung in, you're still likely to run into a famous face or two. Bella Hadid has hit the slopes for at least two years in a row (even after tricking us this year into thinking she was jetting off to the tropics for New Year's Eve), and Dakota Johnson participated in her family tradition of snuggling up by the fire in Aspen over the holidays as well. Here, all of the celebrities who've been opting for a frosty vacation in the Colorado mountains.
Paris Hilton hit the slopes before her boyfriend Chris Zylka proposed on top of the mountains in Aspen (of course she said yes).
Mariah Carey stands by the fire in her best festive après-ski look at Christmastime.

Elton John hung out in Aspen, wearing this roaring Gucci coat, which he dubbed "perfect for tea on Boxing Day."

Diplo flew to Aspen for a holiday performance in December 2017.

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell cozied up together with their family in Aspen around Christmas.

Rita Ora posed mountainside in Aspen, Colorado.

The couple everyone loves to hate, Scott Disick and Sofia Richie, took off for Aspen to ring in the new year.

Bella Hadid took a trip to the mountains just before New Year's Eve.

Kate Hudson shouted at a Diplo concert in Aspen over the holidays.

Dakota Johnson posed by the fireplace with her sister in this photograph taken by her mom, Melanie Griffith.

Real Housewife Kyle Richards and her family posed outside in Aspen just before the end of 2017.

