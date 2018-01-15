For Celebrities Like Mariah Carey and Paris Hilton, A Trip To Aspen Is All About the Luxurious Après-Ski Outfit

Paris Hilton hit the slopes before her boyfriend Chris Zylka proposed on top of the mountains in Aspen (of course she said yes).
Mariah Carey stands by the fire in her best festive après-ski look at Christmastime.
Elton John hung out in Aspen, wearing this roaring Gucci coat, which he dubbed "perfect for tea on Boxing Day."
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell cozied up together with their family in Aspen around Christmas.
Rita Ora posed mountainside in Aspen, Colorado.
The couple everyone loves to hate, Scott Disick and Sofia Richie, took off for Aspen to ring in the new year.
Bella Hadid took a trip to the mountains just before New Year's Eve.
Kate Hudson shouted at a Diplo concert in Aspen over the holidays.
Dakota Johnson posed by the fireplace with her sister in this photograph taken by her mom, Melanie Griffith.
Real Housewife Kyle Richards and her family posed outside in Aspen just before the end of 2017.