For Celebrities Like Mariah Carey and Paris Hilton, A Trip To Aspen Is All About the Luxurious Après-Ski Outfit

Just about every year, you can count on Mariah Carey to get festive with a trip to Aspen (this year, Santa Claus himself showed up to deliver presents to her kids with his reindeer in tow), but she's not the only A-lister to cozy up in some après-ski garb by the fireplace in Colorado. Of course, with those icy slopes and beautiful mountain views, there's nothing more enticing than a vacation in the Colorado ski town, and it has become a cite for celebrity spotting nearly each winter—especially during the holidays, but even after the New Year has been rung in, you're still likely to run into a famous face or two. Bella Hadid has hit the slopes for at least two years in a row (even after tricking us this year into thinking she was jetting off to the tropics for New Year's Eve), and Dakota Johnson participated in her family tradition of snuggling up by the fire in Aspen over the holidays as well. Here, all of the celebrities who've been opting for a frosty vacation in the Colorado mountains.