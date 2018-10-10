Breaking Down the 15 Biggest Spring 2019 Fashion Trends

(L-R) Hermès, Chanel, CALVIN KLEIN 205W39NYC, Etro, Marine Serre

Sporty surf looks were prevalent though out the season. Perhaps the most major runway moment was at up-and-coming designer Marine Serre’s show, where she created couture-like looks out of neoprene commonly used for wetsuits. Also picking up on this surf trend was CALVIN KLEIN 205W39NYC, with a scuba-inspired ensemble, and Etro, where the model even toted around a printed surfboard. The surf look was even given a luxe makeover by Hermès, where a neoprene swimsuit was layered under a chic leather skirt.