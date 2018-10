Breaking Down the 15 Biggest Spring 2019 Fashion Trends

Just as we’re settling into the fall groove of checks and plaids, the spring 2019 season has officially come to a close. And while there were a few over-arching ideas to the season, there is truly a trend or a must-have item for everyone. One idea that seemed to resonate with many designers (and showgoers) was that of escapism. At Chloé, Loewe, and Paco Rabanne, the spring 2019 girl has run off to Ibiza, where she is wearing patchwork textures and layers, and using seashells and found objects as jewelry. It's the type of girl who always packs a favorite crochet dress or tie-dye t-shirt that she will throw over her maillot before heading to the beach. On the opposite end of the spectrum, we're seeing all out '80s, an idea rooted more in the city streets and Hollywood. '80s acid-wash denim, especially at Proenza Schouler, has officially made its comeback, as has graphic art prints, as seen at Louis Vuitton. Animal prints are still having a major moment, as are feathers and fringe, which first made a big splash last spring. And while many are still lamenting the loss of Phoebe Philo's Céline, many labels are stepping up to fill in the void. Great suiting appeared all over the runways, including at brands where we are used to seeing more feminine pieces. The classic trench, a signature for minimalists and Philo-philes, is still a runway mainstay, and we saw many clever iterations at Riccardo Tisci's Burberry debut. But aside from a trench or a suit, the item to buy this spring is a pair of shorts. While many street style stars got a head start on the bike short revival we saw at Fendi, capri length tailored shorts, as well as cargo shorts, are clearly the new skirt. For all of Spring 2019's best fashion trends, scroll below.