Shop Summer’s Best Vacation-Friendly Bags Now

When it comes to this summer's It Bag, look to the opposite of a monogram print purse or logo-emblazoned structured leather bags. The most vacation-friendly bags are easy carry-alls meant to be slung over your shoulder, like The Line's large net bag, which, at $18, may just be the chicest and most affordable bag we've ever come across, and worth picking up in all colors. Basket bags are the French girl's must-have for summer , with their popularity now traced back to the OG French It Girl Jane Birkin. Don't be afraid to tote one around the city on a sweltering day, like Pippa Middleton and Alexa Chung , and of course pack an option from Sensi Studio for your trip to the seaside. Our other favorites? Any bag from sisters Pookie and Louisa Burch's accessories line Trademark. And don't forget to pack a classic tote bag as well, especially from the Milan-based label Fontana. Shop summer’s best vacation-friendly bags, here.