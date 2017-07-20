Shopping Guide

Shop Summer’s Best Vacation-Friendly Bags Now

When it comes to this summer's It Bag, look to the opposite of a monogram print purse or logo-emblazoned structured leather bags. The most vacation-friendly bags are easy carry-alls meant to be slung over your shoulder, like The Line's large net bag, which, at $18, may just be the chicest and most affordable bag we've ever come across, and worth picking up in all colors. Basket bags are the French girl's must-have for summer, with their popularity now traced back to the OG French It Girl Jane Birkin. Don't be afraid to tote one around the city on a sweltering day, like Pippa Middleton and Alexa Chung, and of course pack an option from Sensi Studio for your trip to the seaside. Our other favorites? Any bag from sisters Pookie and Louisa Burch's accessories line Trademark. And don't forget to pack a classic tote bag as well, especially from the Milan-based label Fontana. Shop summer’s best vacation-friendly bags, here.
Muun hand-made Racco Plumeti straw bag in Natural with removable cotton pocket, $185, muun.bigcartel.com.

Sensi Studio handmade woven toquilla straw and double leather cross body bucket bag with camel leather strap in natural, $288, sensistudio.com.

By The Line Large Normandy-based Filt featherweight, soft, flexible, and expandable net cotton tote bag in black, $18, theline.com.

Fontana Tum Tum Lady tote bag with polished gold-tone hardware, brown flat leather handles, detachable, adjustable flat brown leather strap, top zip closure, brown smooth leather lining and white grained leather slip pocket at interior in white and cognac, $1,900, barneys.com.

Simon Miller US-made simple soft French nubuck Birch tote bag with leather wrapped handle in moss, $850, simonmillerusa.com.

Dragon Diffusion small leather structured basket tote bag handmade in India with woven handles in white, $280, jcrew.com.

Soeur Vendredi handcrafted striped woven raffia tote bag with woven raffia handles and open top in natural, green, and black, $110, barneys.com.

Trademark sack style Alta Tote with interlocking leather loops, leather handles with thick knot detail, and separate buttery soft leather insert interior, in in brown, black and white, $550, trade-mark.com.

Solid and Striped + STAUD cotton-canvas tote made from ecru cotton-canvas and has mismatching circular and square handles, $350, net-a-porter.com.

Tibi curved black leather and canvas tote with bright green stripe in collaboration with handbag designer Myriam Schaefer, $1,250, matchesfashion.com.

