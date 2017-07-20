Shop Summer’s Best Vacation-Friendly Bags Now

Muun hand-made Racco Plumeti straw bag in Natural with removable cotton pocket, $185, muun.bigcartel.com.
Sensi Studio handmade woven toquilla straw and double leather cross body bucket bag with camel leather strap in natural, $288, sensistudio.com.
By The Line Large Normandy-based Filt featherweight, soft, flexible, and expandable net cotton tote bag in black, $18, theline.com.
Fontana Tum Tum Lady tote bag with polished gold-tone hardware, brown flat leather handles, detachable, adjustable flat brown leather strap, top zip closure, brown smooth leather lining and white grained leather slip pocket at interior in white and cognac, $1,900, barneys.com.
Simon Miller US-made simple soft French nubuck Birch tote bag with leather wrapped handle in moss, $850, simonmillerusa.com.
Dragon Diffusion small leather structured basket tote bag handmade in India with woven handles in white, $280, jcrew.com.
Soeur Vendredi handcrafted striped woven raffia tote bag with woven raffia handles and open top in natural, green, and black, $110, barneys.com.
Trademark sack style Alta Tote with interlocking leather loops, leather handles with thick knot detail, and separate buttery soft leather insert interior, in in brown, black and white, $550, trade-mark.com.
Solid and Striped + STAUD cotton-canvas tote made from ecru cotton-canvas and has mismatching circular and square handles, $350, net-a-porter.com.
Tibi curved black leather and canvas tote with bright green stripe in collaboration with handbag designer Myriam Schaefer, $1,250, matchesfashion.com.