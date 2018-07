It's hot, it's sunny, and you need a new summer bag to tote your barest necessities in style this season. Our favorites range from lightweight and woven, baroquely embellished, vintage -inspired and styles that make you want to plan a picnic just to use them. A few of the featured include handcrafted pieces that aim to better the environment and communities around the world. Loewe just collaborated with Knot on My Planet to create a bag whose proceeds will go to the Elephant Crisis Fund to help the most critical conservation projects in Africa and Asia. Also striving to strive local artisans are Antonello Tedde, Sensi Studio, and Cesta Collective. Oh, and what about summer in the city? Maybe give Michael Kors' new Graffiti bag a try—the capsule collection was inspired by street art and New York City in the '80s.