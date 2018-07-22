Basket Case

These Are the 24 Hottest Summer Bags to Buy Now

It's hot, it's sunny, and you need a new summer bag to tote your barest necessities in style this season. Our favorites range from lightweight and woven, baroquely embellished, vintage-inspired and styles that make you want to plan a picnic just to use them. A few of the featured include handcrafted pieces that aim to better the environment and communities around the world. Loewe just collaborated with Knot on My Planet to create a bag whose proceeds will go to the Elephant Crisis Fund to help the most critical conservation projects in Africa and Asia. Also striving to strive local artisans are Antonello Tedde, Sensi Studio, and Cesta Collective. Oh, and what about summer in the city? Maybe give Michael Kors' new Graffiti bag a try—the capsule collection was inspired by street art and New York City in the '80s.
Inspiration image: photograph by Jonas Unger for W Magazine, June/July 2017.
JONAS UNGER
Loewe

The latest bag from Loewe features beadwork by the Samburu women of Northern Kenya and all proceeds from the bag will go to the Elephant Crisis Fund. Loewe, tan elephant mini embellished bag, $1,650, loewe.com.

Gucci

This straw tote stands out with the classic Gucci red and green stripes, it is also a great size for carrying all you need for a day in the sun. Gucci, woven straw tote, $1,290, neimanmarcus.com.

Antonello Tedde

Made in Italy, Antonello Tedde bags are carefully crafted through an eco-conscious process, down to the chosen Italian wool and recycled cotton. Antonello Tedde, medium cotton tote, $595, Saks Fifth Avenue.

Palmgrens

Dating back to the 1950s, the wicker market bag is making its comeback in this new form of a modern tote. Palmgrens, tall rattan bag with tan leather, $510, theline.com.

Mark Cross

This structured rattan crossbody screams summer with bold yellow accents. Mark Cross, rattan bag with removable shoulder strap, $2,595, saksfifthavenue.com.

Sensi Studio

Made from toquilla straw, this medium sized bucket bag is woven by skilled artisans in Ecuador to hold your precious cargo. Sensi Studio, tote bag in olive green, $210, modaoperandi.com.

Soeur

The Soeur brand, meaning “sister” brings in feminine colors and sleek shapes to the classic summer toe. Soeur, woven raffia tote bag, $150, barneys.com.

Paco Rabanne

Try on a tote with an artistic twist that is much more than just a beach bag. Paco Rabanne, straw tote bag, $1,390, barneys.com.

Montunas

With the brand originating in Costa Rica, this Montunas bag incorporates a printed scarf strap inspired by the rainforest. Montunas, box shoulder bag, $495, barneys.com.

Trademark

Available in black and red leather, this bag is ideal for those seeking a little extra storage space. Trademark, leather basket tote, $478, bergdorfgoodman.com.

Muuñ

Handmade in Ghana, this straw bag with leather handles comes in a variety of shapes with different fabric options. Muuñ, mini straw bag, $208, muun.bigcartel.com.

Loeffler Randall

Following to the woven trend of the summer season, this tote is the ultimate bag for everyday use. Loeffler Randall, woven leather tote, $495, bloomingdales.com.

Michael Kors

Celebrating both the 80’s and the influence of street art in fashion, this limited edition Michael Kors bag is a unique crossbody available this summer. Michael Kors leather bag, $228, michaelkors.com.

Dragon Diffusion

As the natural leather of this hand woven bag changes over time, no two will be identical. Dragon Diffusion, woven leather basket bag, $538, lagarconne.com.

Carolina Santo Domingo

This small ring-handle tote is a must for a summer evening out. Carolina ring tote, $575, saksfifthavenue.com.

Ulla Johnson

Structured with wicker and complete with leather detailing, this bag is handcrafted in the Philippines. Ulla Johnson, wicker basket bag, $295, mytheresa.com.

Betina De Luca

Known for colorful accessories, Betina De Luca bags capture South American summer flair. Betina De Luca, square beaded bag, $645, betinadeluca.com.

Prada

This practical belt bag keeps your personal items safe no matter where your travels take you. Prada black nylon belt bag, $600, mytheresa.com.

Escada

Launching this weekend and inspired by the fashion house’s first fragrance bottle, the heart bag revives this 90’s motif on soft calf leather. Escada leather bag, $895, escada.com.

MCM

The cross body bag is a great summer travel accessory and MCM offers this new leather messenger bag in aqua. MCM, crossbody messenger bag, $765, neimanmarcus.com.

Coach

Go handsfree with this fanny pack featuring the signature Coach logo-print. COACH 1941, canvas fanny pack, $295, neimanmarcus.com.

The Row

With a focus on timeless elegance, The Row has perfected this calf leather hobo bag to use for summers to come. The Row, leather hobo, $4,900, available for pre-order at neimanmarcus.com.

Ceste Collective

This wearable crossbody bag is specifically handwoven by female artisans in Rwanda using sustainably harvested sisal; each piece takes 3 days to make. Cesta Collective, woven crossbody bag, $350, cestacollective.com.

Rag and Bone

Prefer a backpack for your weekend getaway? This bag is ideal for packing while still looking chic. Rag & Bone, leather backpack, $650, neimanmarcus.com.

