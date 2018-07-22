Inspiration image: photograph by Jonas Unger for W Magazine, June/July 2017.
The latest bag from Loewe features beadwork by the Samburu women of Northern Kenya and all proceeds from the bag will go to the Elephant Crisis Fund. Loewe, tan elephant mini embellished bag, $1,650, loewe.com.
This straw tote stands out with the classic Gucci red and green stripes, it is also a great size for carrying all you need for a day in the sun. Gucci, woven straw tote, $1,290, neimanmarcus.com.
Made in Italy, Antonello Tedde bags are carefully crafted through an eco-conscious process, down to the chosen Italian wool and recycled cotton. Antonello Tedde, medium cotton tote, $595, Saks Fifth Avenue.
Dating back to the 1950s, the wicker market bag is making its comeback in this new form of a modern tote. Palmgrens, tall rattan bag with tan leather, $510, theline.com.
This structured rattan crossbody screams summer with bold yellow accents. Mark Cross, rattan bag with removable shoulder strap, $2,595, saksfifthavenue.com.
Made from toquilla straw, this medium sized bucket bag is woven by skilled artisans in Ecuador to hold your precious cargo. Sensi Studio, tote bag in olive green, $210, modaoperandi.com.
The Soeur brand, meaning “sister” brings in feminine colors and sleek shapes to the classic summer toe. Soeur, woven raffia tote bag, $150, barneys.com.
Try on a tote with an artistic twist that is much more than just a beach bag. Paco Rabanne, straw tote bag, $1,390, barneys.com.
With the brand originating in Costa Rica, this Montunas bag incorporates a printed scarf strap inspired by the rainforest. Montunas, box shoulder bag, $495, barneys.com.
Available in black and red leather, this bag is ideal for those seeking a little extra storage space. Trademark, leather basket tote, $478, bergdorfgoodman.com.
Handmade in Ghana, this straw bag with leather handles comes in a variety of shapes with different fabric options. Muuñ, mini straw bag, $208, muun.bigcartel.com.
Following to the woven trend of the summer season, this tote is the ultimate bag for everyday use. Loeffler Randall, woven leather tote, $495, bloomingdales.com.
Celebrating both the 80’s and the influence of street art in fashion, this limited edition Michael Kors bag is a unique crossbody available this summer. Michael Kors leather bag, $228, michaelkors.com.
As the natural leather of this hand woven bag changes over time, no two will be identical. Dragon Diffusion, woven leather basket bag, $538, lagarconne.com.
This small ring-handle tote is a must for a summer evening out. Carolina ring tote, $575, saksfifthavenue.com.
Structured with wicker and complete with leather detailing, this bag is handcrafted in the Philippines. Ulla Johnson, wicker basket bag, $295, mytheresa.com.
Known for colorful accessories, Betina De Luca bags capture South American summer flair. Betina De Luca, square beaded bag, $645, betinadeluca.com.
This practical belt bag keeps your personal items safe no matter where your travels take you. Prada black nylon belt bag, $600, mytheresa.com.
Launching this weekend and inspired by the fashion house’s first fragrance bottle, the heart bag revives this 90’s motif on soft calf leather. Escada leather bag, $895, escada.com.
The cross body bag is a great summer travel accessory and MCM offers this new leather messenger bag in aqua. MCM, crossbody messenger bag, $765, neimanmarcus.com.
Go handsfree with this fanny pack featuring the signature Coach logo-print. COACH 1941, canvas fanny pack, $295, neimanmarcus.com.
With a focus on timeless elegance, The Row has perfected this calf leather hobo bag to use for summers to come. The Row, leather hobo, $4,900, available for pre-order at neimanmarcus.com.
This wearable crossbody bag is specifically handwoven by female artisans in Rwanda using sustainably harvested sisal; each piece takes 3 days to make. Cesta Collective, woven crossbody bag, $350, cestacollective.com.
Prefer a backpack for your weekend getaway? This bag is ideal for packing while still looking chic. Rag & Bone, leather backpack, $650, neimanmarcus.com.
