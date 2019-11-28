10 Thanksgiving TV Episodes That Have Us Feeling Extra Grateful

Who could forget Don Draper's iconic emotional pitch for Kodak, in which he reinvented the wheel as The Carousel? "It's called 'The Carousel.' It lets us travel the way a child travels. Around and around and back home again. A place where we know that you're loved," he says, after skipping out on his wife's family's Thanksgiving. Other notable Mad Men Thanksgiving episodes include season four's "Public Relations" (in which Don spends the holiday with a sex worker, while Sally complains about the food her stepdad Harry is serving) and season five's "Dark Shadows." Photo courtesy of IMDb.