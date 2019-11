10 Thanksgiving TV Episodes That Have Us Feeling Extra Grateful

Every Thanksgiving , thousands of American families gather around for a holiday meal that ends with either feelings of tenderness and warmth for our relatives, or, more likely, shouting matches about politics with cousins we've never actually liked. Thankfully, we have television to tell us we're not the only ones. Whether they're gathering around a fancy table uptown with their media magnate patriarch (like the Roy family in Season One of HBO's Succession) or dredging up the truth behind some old hijinks (see the episode of Friends when Ross got high) our favorite fictional families are probably more dysfunctional than our own. Here, ten shows to get you into the real spirit of the day.