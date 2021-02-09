Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas For the Men in Your Life

While most Valentine’s gifts tend towards the pink and frilly, there’s no reason you can’t show the men in your life some love with something a little more demure. How about a lovely fern for your #plantdad best friend? Or a cooking lesson for your still-sourdough-obsessed husband? Anyone would appreciate a set of Barbara Sturm minis, a pocket-sized Theragun, or a fabulous coffee table book. We even have an idea for his four-legged friend. Check out all of our editor-recommended gifts, here.

1 Kimberly Queen Fern A love fern! Because most men’s apartments could use some sprucing up. – Hannah Westbook $65, Bloomscape.com

2 Vertly Balm Relief Lotion This stuff is heaven for sore muscles. – Jenna Wojciechowski $48, Vertlybalm.com

3 Coconut Cartel Rum If you’re trapped in a blizzard and dreaming of warmer places, a bottle of this not-too-sweet coconut water-infused rum will transport you. It’s the best on the rocks. -Erin Meagher $37, Shopcoconutcartel.com

4 A Cooking Lesson via Airbnb Online Experiences You can learn how to make gnocchi together with an Italian grandmother from Rome or prep Portuguese food with a drag queen—all from your own kitchen, via your laptop. -Allia Alliata di Montereale Price varies, Airbnb.com

5 Hugglehounds Heart Tuffut Toys Is he a dog dad? Keep man’s best friend happy and occupied with these sweet toys. – Sophia Martin $15-$20, Inthecompanyofdogs.com

6 Summit Lumbar Pillow Give your significant other the gift of a well supported lower back. -Jenna Wojciechowski $99, Jungalow.com

7 Pursoma Minerals de Mer Bath Soak For the wave-worshipper who’s missing summer swims, this seaweed-enriched soak is the next best thing. – Andrea Whittle $14, Amazon.com

8 Theragun Mini Keep one of these on the coffee table to dig into each other’s sore muscles while watching TV. – Andrea Whittle $199, Theragun.com

9 Dr. Barbara Sturm Men’s Kit This travel-sized kit is a great introduction to serums and scrubs—perfect for the skincare-curious guy who’s ready to move on from CeraVe. – Julia McClatchy $175, Mr.porter.com