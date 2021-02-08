The Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for the Women in Your Life

If you’re on the hunt for something special for your girlfriend, best friend, mother or sister this Valentine’s Day, our editors have you covered. Forget about phoning it in with a box of drugstore chocolate truffles and go for something thoughtful and elegant instead, like a sculptural vase by jeweler Anissa Kermiche (bonus points if you fill it with a great bouquet), Alo’s new ayurvedic body oil or a pair of customized resin earrings. Does this year call for something super luxe? How about a faux fur coat with a vintage lining, or a ring made using recycled gold? There are plenty of great options in the sub-$30 zone, too, including a bar from our favorite responsible chocolatier and an ultra-hydrating lip balm. Whoever you’re shopping for, she’ll be sure to appreciate any of these picks.

1 Lord Jones CBD Gumdrops Not only do these actually make a difference in your mood (20 mg of hemp-derived CBD isn’t nothing), they’re also delicious. Plus, there’s just something sweetly retro about getting a little pink box with a heart on it on V Day. – Andrea Whittle $50, lordjones.com

2 Firs(t) by Madeline Coat My good friend Madeline Weeks, who was the longtime fashion director of GQ, has launched Firs(t) by Madeline, a phenomenal line of faux fur coats for men and women, using mills that work with recycled and plant-based materials. The faux shearling snap vest seen here comes—like all other models—with chic vintage linings and personalized hand-embroidered and numbered labels; it can also be ordered in custom sizes. What’s not to love? – Armand Limnander $750, firstbymadeline.com

3 Isle of Roses Hair Oil This rose hair oil is the perfect gift for a close girlfriend. It is an extra step in your daily routine that really makes you feel like you’re doing something special just for yourself. A friend of mine gifted this to me and every time I run it through my hair, it instantly brightens my day. – Jenna Wojciechowski Was $65, now $33, shopisleofroses.com

4 La Perla Boy Shorts I love these demure silk red boy shorts—sexy can still be comfy. – Erin Meagher $480, us.laperla.com

5 D’heygere Earring A cheeky earring for anyone who loves an ironic take on the holiday. – Christina Holevas $182, dheygere.com

6 Clare Rojas Bleeding Hearts (2009) Print I’m a big fan of the artist Clare Rojas, who will be having her first solo show at San Francisco’s Jessica Silverman gallery in the spring. This beautiful print is a sweet reminder that love really does grow on trees. – Allia Alliata Di Montereale $2,000, paulsonfontainepress.com

7 Young Love Anecdote Candle Supposedly this delicate combination of blackberry, rose and bergamot “smells like devotion and delusion.” Can you think of a more perfect scent for Valentine’s Day? – Jenny Oliver $24, anecdotecandles.com

8 Anissa Kermiche Vase This elegant, sculptural vase by jeweler Anissa Kermiche looks great on its own or filled with a rustic bouquet of leaves and flowers. – Laura Jackson $460, matchesfashion.com

9 Statement by Nadia Custom Earrings Nothing feels more special than a personalized gift. You can customize these stylish resin earrings with initials, a name, or any word you want. Better yet, all of their pieces are 20% off through Valentine’s day if you use the code VDAY21. – Allia Alliata di Montereale $32, www.statementbynadia.com

10 Alo Head-to-Toe Glow Oil I’ve been loving the new skincare line from this yoga brand. This oil is packed with soothing Ayurvedic ingredients like vitamin C-rich amla and anti-inflammatory turmeric—ideal for anyone who’s been on top of their at-home workout game this winter. – Andrea Whittle $48, aloyoga.com

11 Elhanati Ring If you’re looking for something luxe, check out the Danish brand Elhanati. All of their diamonds are conflict-free, and they only use recycled gold. – Erin Meagher $3,181, elhanati.com

12 Carolina Irving & Daughters Concha Mini Shell I love using this handmade ceramic mini shell as a jewelry dish next to my bed. A perfect add-on if you’re getting her something that comes in a tiny box. – Allia Alliata di Montereale $12, ci-daughters.com

13 Diptyque Luxurious Hand Balm I keep a tube of this in “my office” (that’s what I call the tote bag I use to schlep my work laptop around) at all times. It smells divine and leaves my usually parched hands feeling smooth and silky. A perfect gift for the 10x daily handwasher. – Andrea Whittle $45, nordstrom.com

14 Ripple Botanical Vaporizer Help a friend who’s trying to kick their nicotine habit with one of the natural herbal vaporizers from The Ripple. Each one is filled with botanical blends and natural aromas (and zero nicotine) to help manage stress or focus. A great V-Day pick-me-up. – Erin Meagher $49.99, theripple.com

15 Laura Mercier Lip Balm I have tried all the lip balms under the sun, and this Laura Mercier lip balm is by far the most hydrating and long-lasting. – Allia Alliata Di Montereale $26, nordstrom.com

16 Ana Luisa Necklace Since I’m a single woman living my best single life, I’m gifting myself this gorg Ana Luisa layered necklace set. There are two separate chains so you can mix and match, and the black onyx stone gives it an elevated look. – Hannah Westbrook Was $115, now $98, www.analuisa.com

17 Suzie Kondi Tank & Track Pant Set The perfect set for anyone who lives in loungewear. Consider it an ideal WFH ensemble now, and a flawless airplane look later. – Laura Jackson $475 for the tank, netaporter.com $825 for the track pants, netaporter.com

18 Tony’s Chocolonely Raspberry Rose Bar Studded with rose fudge and raspberry pieces, this milk chocolate bar is a sweet way to tell anyone you love them. Better yet: All of Tony’s oversized, all-natural, brightly colored treats are made using responsible labor practices and sales go towards their mission of eliminating slavery and child labor from the chocolate industry. – Allia Alliata di Montereale $6.49, tonyschocolonely.com