Nine Great Nail Art Ideas for Valentine’s Day

Whether you adore Valentine’s Day or just think of it as another day in February, why not use it as an opportunity for a little extra self-love? Fabulous looking nails are a surefire way to lift your spirits. From soft pinks for the staunch minimalist to magpie nail stickers from one of the fashion world’s most in-demand nail artists, there are chic options for every aesthetic (and skill level). Here are nine swoon-worthy products to give yourself the perfect Valentine’s Day manicure, from the comfort of your home.

1 Chillhouse Chill Tips in Editor in Chill The beloved New York City salon and spa launched their at-home manicure sets in 2020 to rave reviews. Pre-order this stylish, two-tone pink and white set while you still can. $16, chillhouse.com

2 Mented Cosmetics Nude Nail Collection in Brown and Bougie Known primarily for their makeup offerings, Black-owned beauty brand Mented Cosmetics also provides an inclusive selection of glossy nude polishes that will only set you back a little more than the price of a latte. $8, mentedcosmetics.com

3 Static Nails Reusable Manicure in Venom Static Nails offers a bevy of press-ons in an array of colors and shapes, including coffin and almond. This vampy reusable set is an easy way to get salon-worthy results in seconds. $16, staticnails.com

4 Mischo Beauty Nail Lacquer Set in Angel + Manicured These highly pigmented mauve and dusty rose polishes from Mischo are 10 free and offer a pretty pairing for fingers and toes without being too matchy-matchy, For the nail art aficionados, they are perfect for a pared-down negative space or outline nail. $37, mischobeauty.com

5 J. Hannah Met Mini Polish Set Going on a date to a museum might not be advisable right now, but this set inspired by About Time, this past year’s Met Gala theme, is a chic way to bring the Met home to you. With 4 new neutral and glitter polishes as well as their signature pearlescent white, Akoya, it offers a sophisticated twist on the mismatched nail trend, without a pink or red polish in sight. $54, jhannahjewelry.com

6 JinSoon Polish in Pixie Is it really a Valentine’s Day beauty round-up without at least one baby pink polish? This sheer rose from cult-favorite brand JinSoon is perfect for any minimalist, or you can pop on some gold decals for a little extra sparkle. $18, jinsoon.com

7 ManiMe Nails by Mei x Me in Love Wins You’ve probably seen nail artist Mei Kawajiri’s custom work in countless runway shows and on the hands of your favorite celebrities. Luckily, you can shop her latest collaboration with ManiMe even if you’re not part of the jet set. We love these cute rainbow jelly nail press-ons. $25, manime.co

8 Dior Diorific Vernis in Red Wonders It’s hard to go wrong with a true red—the couture-inspired bottle is just the icing on the cake. Apply as normal, or use it for infinite fun designs, like these cute Picasso-inspired faces by Betina Goldstein. $29, dior.com