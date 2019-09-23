From the Archives

Take it from Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, Shalom Harlow, Gisele Bündchen, Christy Turlington, Amber Valletta, Claudia Schiffer, Gemma Ward, Cara Delevingne, and Stella Tennant, to name a few: If you're one of the biggest supermodels of the 20th and 21st centuries, then at some point or another, you've starred on the cover of W. And yet, they're just a fraction of the faces to have done so since the 1970s: Moss and co. also regularly make room for more heavyweights like Rihanna, who posed for Steven Klein as the baddest bitch of the post-apocalypse, or George Clooney, who underwent a Yayoi Kusama makeover for the 2014 Art Issue. And then there's Brad Pitt, who hasn't just posed for the Art Issue over the years, too: He's also even photographed a W cover, contributing one of his black-and-white portraits of Angelina Jolie. From Barbara Kruger and Kim Kardashian's unexpected partnership to Winona Ryder's "Free Winona" tee, take a look back at those highlights and more from the archives, here.
Kate Moss photographed by Juergen Teller for the cover of W Magazine, September 2003.
Kate Moss photographed by Juergen Teller for the cover of W Magazine, September 2003.

George Clooney photographed by Emma Summerton for the cover of W Magazine, December / January 2014.

Kate Hudson photographed by Michael Thompson for the the cover of W Magazine, July 2003.

Winona Ryder photographed by Michael Thompson for the cover of W Magazine, June 2002.

Jennifer Anniston photographed by Richard Prince for the cover of W Magazine, November 2007.

Angelina Jolie photographed by Brad Pitt for the cover of W Magazine, November 2008.

Daniel Day Lewis photographed by Tim Walker for the cover of W Magazine, December 2017.

Kate Moss photographed by Craig McDean for the cover of W Magazine, April 2001.

Jessica Chastain photographed by Rineke Dijkstra for the cover of W Magazine, November 2015.

Rihanna photographed by Steven Klein for the cover of W Magazine, September 2016.

Amy Adams photographed by Tim Walker for the cover of W Magazine, February 2015.

Gwyneth Paltrow photographed by Steven Klein for the cover of W Magazine, October 2007.

Kate Moss photographed by Mert and Marcus for the cover of W Magazine, September 2003.

Kim Kardashian photographed by Mark Seliger for the cover of W Magazine, November 2010.

Kate Moss photographed by Steven Klein for the cover of W Magazine, March 2012.

Kate Moss photographed by Steven Klein for the cover of W Magazine, March 2012.

Emma Stone photographed by Juergen Teller for the cover of W Magazine, February 2013.

Cate Blanchett photographed by Alex Prager for the cover of W Magazine, Volume Five 2018.

Cara Delevigne photographed by Inez and Vinoodh for the cover of W Magazine, October 2014.

Saoirse Ronan photographed by Tim Walker for the cover of W Magazine, Volume One 2019.

Kate Moss photographed by Mario Sorrenti for the cover of W Magazine, November 2005.

Kate Moss photographed by Mario Sorrenti for the cover of W Magazine, September 2003.

Jennifer Aniston photographed by Michael Thompson for the cover of W Magazine, November 2005.

Jessica Chastain photographed by George Condo for the cover of W Magazine, The Art Issue 2018.

