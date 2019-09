Take it from Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, Shalom Harlow, Gisele Bündchen, Christy Turlington, Amber Valletta, Claudia Schiffer, Gemma Ward , Cara Delevingne, and Stella Tennant, to name a few: If you're one of the biggest supermodels of the 20th and 21st centuries, then at some point or another, you've starred on the cover of W. And yet, they're just a fraction of the faces to have done so since the 1970s: Moss and co. also regularly make room for more heavyweights like Rihanna, who posed for Steven Klein as the baddest bitch of the post-apocalypse , or George Clooney, who underwent a Yayoi Kusama makeover for the 2014 Art Issue. And then there's Brad Pitt, who hasn't just posed for the Art Issue over the years, too: He's also even photographed a W cover, contributing one of his black-and-white portraits of Angelina Jolie. From Barbara Kruger and Kim Kardashian's unexpected partnership to Winona Ryder's "Free Winona" tee, take a look back at those highlights and more from the archives, here.