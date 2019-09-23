Kate Moss photographed by Juergen Teller for the cover of W Magazine, September 2003.
George Clooney photographed by Emma Summerton for the cover of W Magazine, December / January 2014.
Kate Hudson photographed by Michael Thompson for the the cover of W Magazine, July 2003.
Winona Ryder photographed by Michael Thompson for the cover of W Magazine, June 2002.
Jennifer Anniston photographed by Richard Prince for the cover of W Magazine, November 2007.
Angelina Jolie photographed by Brad Pitt for the cover of W Magazine, November 2008.
Daniel Day Lewis photographed by Tim Walker for the cover of W Magazine, December 2017.
Kate Moss photographed by Craig McDean for the cover of W Magazine, April 2001.
Jessica Chastain photographed by Rineke Dijkstra for the cover of W Magazine, November 2015.
Rihanna photographed by Steven Klein for the cover of W Magazine, September 2016.
Amy Adams photographed by Tim Walker for the cover of W Magazine, February 2015.
Gwyneth Paltrow photographed by Steven Klein for the cover of W Magazine, October 2007.
Kate Moss photographed by Mert and Marcus for the cover of W Magazine, September 2003.
Kim Kardashian photographed by Mark Seliger for the cover of W Magazine, November 2010.
Kate Moss photographed by Steven Klein for the cover of W Magazine, March 2012.
Emma Stone photographed by Juergen Teller for the cover of W Magazine, February 2013.
Cate Blanchett photographed by Alex Prager for the cover of W Magazine, Volume Five 2018.
Cara Delevigne photographed by Inez and Vinoodh for the cover of W Magazine, October 2014.
Saoirse Ronan photographed by Tim Walker for the cover of W Magazine, Volume One 2019.
Kate Moss photographed by Mario Sorrenti for the cover of W Magazine, November 2005.
Kate Moss photographed by Mario Sorrenti for the cover of W Magazine, September 2003.
Jennifer Aniston photographed by Michael Thompson for the cover of W Magazine, November 2005.
Jessica Chastain photographed by George Condo for the cover of W Magazine, The Art Issue 2018.