The Best Winter Boots for Women: Shop 21 Pairs That Are Both Utilitarian and Chic

Winter is officially here, and now is the time to invest in sturdy, weather-proof boots. Fortunately, utilitarian boots are very much in style at the moment. From the combat boot that cropped up on many runways, including Prada and The Row, to platform Chelsea-style boots from cool-girl brands like Alyx and Eytys, there's something for everyone. Here, 21 pairs of the best winter boots for women to buy now. Start shopping.
Winter-white is ultra chic. The Row white combat boots with black lace detailing, black rubber-sole bottom and leather lining, $1,390, saksfifthavenue.com.
Winter-white is ultra chic. The Row white combat boots with black lace detailing, black rubber-sole bottom and leather lining, $1,390, saksfifthavenue.com.

You can hike through the snow, or hit the runway, with these red, black and yellow combat boot. Prada boots, $790, barneys.com.

It’s all in the details. Tommy Hilfiger black platform Chelsea boots, $232, farfetch.com.

A classic never goes out of style. Dr. Martens combat boots, $135, drmartens.com.

Channel Blade Runner with these black patent leather boots. Yang Li combat boots, $665, ssense.com.

White laces add a chic element to these understated boots. Proenza Schouler black combat boots, $1,160, proenzaschouler.com.

If you want a sleek black, classic option try this pair with grey laces, black rubber platform and a zip-closure. Frye black combat boot, $358, thefryecompany.com.

Patent leather is in. Michael Kors Collection black patent leather boots, with a platform bottom and matching black laces, $437, shopbop.com.

Keep your feet warm with these shearling boots. Jimmy Choo black boots, $1,350, jimmychoo.com.

Inject just a hint of color into a warm weather look with these navy boots. Stuart Weitzman blue snow boots, $375, stuartweitzman.com.

These platforms give you some extra height, and keep pants away from the show. Isabel Marant black leather platform boots, $322, [net-a-porter.com] (https://www.net-a-porter.com/us/en/product/915438/isabel_marant/celton-leather-chelsea-boots?cm_mmc=LinkshareUS--QFGLnEolOWg--Custom-_-LinkBuilder&siteID=QFGLnEolOWg-yg3xMQrDAVH1n.gko9Z2rw&rewardStyle=rewardStyle).

This collaboration is both bohemian and utilitarian. Chloe x Sorel brown snow boots featuring shearling and gold metal detailing, available soon, chloe.com.

Amp up your apres-ski wardrobe with these tall black snow boots. Dsquared boots, $187, dsquared2.com.

Give yourself a boost with these platform Chelsea boots. Eytys black platform Chelsea boots, $520, eytys.com.

Be ultra cool with these futuristic boots. Alyx white platform Chelsea boots, $566, ssense.com.

These white shearling duck boots are perfect for playing in the show. J Crew duck boots, $180, jcrew.com.

You won’t slip on the ice in these Chelsea boots, which have a gripped rubber sole. Santoni black leather boots, $332, modaoperandi.com.

A little bit of leather adds the perfect amount of edge. L’autre Chose Chelsea boots, $535, lautrechose.com.

You’ll be ready for any blizzard with these. Moncler white and black snow boots, $495, matchesfashion.com.

These sporty boots have a fun, fur trim detail. Giuseppe Zanotti mid-calf snow boot, $424, ssense.com.

Both utilitarian and chic. Inuiki snow boots, $328, farfetch.com.

