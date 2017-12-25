Winter-white is ultra chic. The Row white combat boots with black lace detailing, black rubber-sole bottom and leather lining, $1,390, saksfifthavenue.com.
You can hike through the snow, or hit the runway, with these red, black and yellow combat boot. Prada boots, $790, barneys.com.
It’s all in the details. Tommy Hilfiger black platform Chelsea boots, $232, farfetch.com.
A classic never goes out of style. Dr. Martens combat boots, $135, drmartens.com.
Channel Blade Runner with these black patent leather boots. Yang Li combat boots, $665, ssense.com.
White laces add a chic element to these understated boots. Proenza Schouler black combat boots, $1,160, proenzaschouler.com.
If you want a sleek black, classic option try this pair with grey laces, black rubber platform and a zip-closure. Frye black combat boot, $358, thefryecompany.com.
Patent leather is in. Michael Kors Collection black patent leather boots, with a platform bottom and matching black laces, $437, shopbop.com.
Keep your feet warm with these shearling boots. Jimmy Choo black boots, $1,350, jimmychoo.com.
Inject just a hint of color into a warm weather look with these navy boots. Stuart Weitzman blue snow boots, $375, stuartweitzman.com.
These platforms give you some extra height, and keep pants away from the show. Isabel Marant black leather platform boots, $322, [net-a-porter.com] (https://www.net-a-porter.com/us/en/product/915438/isabel_marant/celton-leather-chelsea-boots?cm_mmc=LinkshareUS--QFGLnEolOWg--Custom-_-LinkBuilder&siteID=QFGLnEolOWg-yg3xMQrDAVH1n.gko9Z2rw&rewardStyle=rewardStyle).
This collaboration is both bohemian and utilitarian. Chloe x Sorel brown snow boots featuring shearling and gold metal detailing, available soon, chloe.com.
Amp up your apres-ski wardrobe with these tall black snow boots. Dsquared boots, $187, dsquared2.com.
Give yourself a boost with these platform Chelsea boots. Eytys black platform Chelsea boots, $520, eytys.com.
Be ultra cool with these futuristic boots. Alyx white platform Chelsea boots, $566, ssense.com.
These white shearling duck boots are perfect for playing in the show. J Crew duck boots, $180, jcrew.com.
You won’t slip on the ice in these Chelsea boots, which have a gripped rubber sole. Santoni black leather boots, $332, modaoperandi.com.
A little bit of leather adds the perfect amount of edge. L’autre Chose Chelsea boots, $535, lautrechose.com.
You’ll be ready for any blizzard with these. Moncler white and black snow boots, $495, matchesfashion.com.
These sporty boots have a fun, fur trim detail. Giuseppe Zanotti mid-calf snow boot, $424, ssense.com.
Both utilitarian and chic. Inuiki snow boots, $328, farfetch.com.