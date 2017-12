Winter is officially here, and now is the time to invest in sturdy, weather-proof boots . Fortunately, utilitarian boots are very much in style at the moment. From the combat boot that cropped up on many runways, including Prada and The Row, to platform Chelsea-style boots from cool-girl brands like Alyx and Eytys, there's something for everyone. Here, 21 pairs of the best winter boots for women to buy now. Start shopping.