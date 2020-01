The 2020 Golden Globes red carpet was a master class in the possibilities of the humble sleeve. Stars, seemingly over trends like voluminous skirts, daring cutouts, or statement necklines, went all-in on taking sleeves to the extreme. The almost sculptural bell sleeves on Zoey Deutch's look had a certain '70s party host vibe. The sleeves on Cate Blanchett's Mary Katrantzou gown resembled hand fans. Gwyneth Paltrow 's sheer Fendi frock proved a lot to take in, but the sleeves in and of themselves pretty much served as the garment's thesis statement. Olivia Colman, a winner for her work in The Crown, went with massive red sleeves. The carefully constructed sleeves on Kaitlyn Dever's Valentino gown added extra oomph to an already eye-catching number. Though Beyoncé , nominated for her song "Spirit" from The Lion King, showed up late to the ceremony, her arrival cemented the trend. Her outfit was, perhaps, more sleeve that gown; it featured two giant ruffles, almost resembling angel wings, which enveloped the singer's upper torso. Here, the biggest statement sleeves from the night.