Meanwhile at the Billboard Music Awards, Noah Cyrus, Rita Ora, and More Serve Up Decidedly Non-Cannes Looks

The Cannes Film Festival sets a high bar, red carpet-wise, and presents quite the challenge for any other fashion-slash-Hollywood events holding forth during its week-and-a-half-long May run. Sunday night's Billboard Music Awards offered something of an antidote to the pageantry over in the south of France: Drawing musicians like Halsey, Rita Ora, and Noah Cyrus, actors Kate Beckinsale and Hailee Steinfeld , and, among the gentlemen, guys like John Legend and up-and-comer Lil Uzi Vert (in a pirate-inspired Valentino blouse) to Las Vegas, the BBMAs served up peak Vegas attire on the red carpet. Think slinky, sorority-mixer-ready minidresses, crop tops with wide trousers, and the occasional iridescent gown à la Zuhair Murad or Marchesa—subtlety optional. Here, all the looks, straight from the red carpet.