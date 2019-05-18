Party People

Billie Eilish, Gen-Z Icon, Wore A Suit Covered In the Powerpuff Girls

If you are under the age of 25, or have had even the briefest interaction with someone who identities as millenial anytime in the past year, then you already know that Billie Eilish is the biggest thing to hit pop music since Justin Bieber was discovered within the dredges of YouTube. This week, the singer, along with brother Finneas, received the ASCAP’s Vanguard Award, which was presented by none other than Julia Roberts. To mark the occasion, Eilish wore a suit covered in a pop culture relic before her time, the Powerpuff Girls, further cementing her status as an unconventional style icon. Also this week, the celeb set headed to both Cannes and Vienna for numerous dinners, galas, and red carpet premieres. Here, go inside the best parties of the week.
Billie Eilish arrives at the 36th Annual ASCAP Pop Music Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on May 16, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.

Kendall Jenner attends Longchamp celebrates the launch of Longchamp LGP in Paris, France.

Tilda Swinton attends the Tiepolo Ball presented by Dior in Venice, Italy.

Karlie Kloss attends the Tiepolo Ball presented by Dior in Venice, Italy.

Naomi Watts attends the Tod’s Library opening in New York.

Carolyn Murphy and Grace Elizabeth attend the Hot Pink Party hosted by the Breast Cancer Research Foundation at Park Avenue Armory on May 15, 2019 in New York City.

Christina Zeller and Olivia Palermo attend Delvaux and the Magritte Foundation Co-Host an Exclusive Vernissage of Rare, Inedited Works by Rene Magritte in New York.

Troye Sivan attends Gucci's celebration of the Release of Paige Powell In LA on May 16, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.

Helena Christensen poses for a photo during Helena Christensen and Marcus Wainwright celebrate A Damn Good T-Shirt with rag & boneon on May 16, 2019 in New York City.

Rita Ora attends the 10th Annual Filmmakers Dinner hosted by Charles Finch, Edward Enninful and Michael Kors at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 17, 2019 in Cap d'Antibes, France.

Shailene Woodley attends the 10th Annual Filmmakers Dinner hosted by Charles Finch, Edward Enninful and Michael Kors at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 17, 2019 in Cap d'Antibes, France.

Amber Heard attends the 10th Annual Filmmakers Dinner hosted by Charles Finch, Edward Enninful and Michael Kors at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 17, 2019 in Cap d'Antibes, France.

