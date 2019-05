Billie Eilish, Gen-Z Icon, Wore A Suit Covered In the Powerpuff Girls

If you are under the age of 25, or have had even the briefest interaction with someone who identities as millenial anytime in the past year, then you already know that Billie Eilish is the biggest thing to hit pop music since Justin Bieber was discovered within the dredges of YouTube. This week, the singer, along with brother Finneas, received the ASCAP’s Vanguard Award, which was presented by none other than Julia Roberts . To mark the occasion, Eilish wore a suit covered in a pop culture relic before her time, the Powerpuff Girls, further cementing her status as an unconventional style icon. Also this week, the celeb set headed to both Cannes and Vienna for numerous dinners, galas, and red carpet premieres. Here, go inside the best parties of the week.