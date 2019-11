Black Friday Is Here: Take a Look at W's Best Shopping-Inspired Stories

It is the day after Thanksgiving, which means it is time to spend. Black Friday is here, and with it, discounts and deals galore. W’s editors are hoping for a few lucky finds , but, across the board, consumers should find plenty to be happy with; there are projections that between today and Cyber Monday, Americans will spend $87 billion . In honor of the retail tradition, take a look back at some of W’s most iconic shopping-inspired editorials. Be it Jennifer Aniston shot be Steven Klein, grabbing some cash out of her purse, or Naomie Harris photographed by Craig McDean with a bunch of mannequins, shopping is what keeps the fashion business in business. So go out and buy big today, and let these throwback snaps serve as inspiration.