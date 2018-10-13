Bob Dylan, All I Really Want to Do, from the collection Mondo Scripto, 2018. On view at Halcyon Gallery in London through November 2018.
Bob Dylan, Lay, Lady, Lay, from the collection Mondo Scripto, 2018. On view at Halcyon Gallery in London through November 2018.
Bob Dylan, A Hard Rain's A-Gonna Fall, from the collection Mondo Scripto, 2018. On view at Halcyon Gallery in London through November 2018.
Bob Dylan, All Along The Watchtower, from the collection Mondo Scripto, 2018. On view at Halcyon Gallery in London through November 2018.
Bob Dylan, Hurricane, from the collection Mondo Scripto, 2018. On view at Halcyon Gallery in London through November 2018.
Bob Dylan, Ballad of a Thin Man, from the collection Mondo Scripto, 2018. On view at Halcyon Gallery in London through November 2018.
Bob Dylan, Forever Young, from the collection Mondo Scripto, 2018. On view at Halcyon Gallery in London through November 2018.
Bob Dylan, When I Paint My Masterpiece, from the collection Mondo Scripto, 2018. On view at Halcyon Gallery in London through November 2018.
Bob Dylan, Blowin' in the Wind, from the collection Mondo Scripto, 2018. On view at Halcyon Gallery in London through November 2018.
Bob Dylan, Desolation Row, from the collection Mondo Scripto, 2018. On view at Halcyon Gallery in London through November 2018.
Bob Dylan, Masters of War, from the collection Mondo Scripto, 2018. On view at Halcyon Gallery in London through November 2018.
Bob Dylan, It's All Over Now, Baby Blue, from the collection Mondo Scripto, 2018. On view at Halcyon Gallery in London through November 2018.
Bob Dylan, Just Like a Woman, from the collection Mondo Scripto, 2018. On view at Halcyon Gallery in London through November 2018.
Bob Dylan, Gotta Serve Somebody, from the collection Mondo Scripto, 2018. On view at Halcyon Gallery in London through November 2018.
Bob Dylan, Like A Rolling Stone, from the collection Mondo Scripto, 2018. On view at Halcyon Gallery in London through November 2018.
Bob Dylan, Mr. Tambourine Man, from the collection Mondo Scripto, 2018. On view at Halcyon Gallery in London through November 2018.
Bob Dylan, Tangled Up in Blue, from the collection Mondo Scripto, 2018. On view at Halcyon Gallery in London through November 2018.
Bob Dylan, Love Minus Zero/No Limit, from the collection Mondo Scripto, 2018. On view at Halcyon Gallery in London through November 2018.
Bob Dylan, Maggie's Farm, from the collection Mondo Scripto, 2018. On view at Halcyon Gallery in London through November 2018.