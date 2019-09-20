W Flashback: See Brad Pitt As a Hollywood Chameleon In the Pages of W

Brad Pitt may play an astronaut flung into space for his new film Ad Astra, but longtime readers of W know that he has always seemed somewhat otherworldly. For his three solo covers of the magazine (and one infamous joint cover with his now-ex, Angelina Jolie), Pitt has been photographed by Steven Klein, Chuck Close, and Mario Sorrenti. As much as he has evolved for the screen (a place from which, at 55 years old, he has decided to slowly remove himself), Pitt has also evolved for W. Ever since he first graced the cover in 1999, the photos of Pitt that can be dug up from the W archives depict him in many roles, most of which engage with different takes on masculinity and all of which could be described as sex symbols: the gritty, Tyler Durden-esque bad boy, the domestic family man playing house in Palm Springs, and the classic silver screen actor, reminiscent of the golden days of Tinseltown. Revisit the rest of Pitt's greatest hits from the W archives, here.
Brad Pitt
Steven Klein
1/15

Brad Pitt photographed by Steven Klein for W Magazine, July 1999.

Steven Klein
2/15

Brad Pitt photographed by Steven Klein for W Magazine, July 1999.

Steven Klein
3/15

Brad Pitt photographed by Steven Klein for W Magazine, July 1999.

Steven Klein
4/15

Brad Pitt photographed by Steven Klein for W Magazine, July 1999.

Steven Klein
5/15

Brad Pitt photographed by Steven Klein for W Magazine, July 1999.

Steven Klein
6/15

Brad Pitt photographed by Steven Klein for W Magazine, July 2005.

Steven Klein
7/15

Brad Pitt photographed by Steven Klein for W Magazine, July 2005.

Steven Klein
8/15

Brad Pitt photographed by Steven Klein for W Magazine, July 2005.

Steven Klein
9/15

Brad Pitt photographed by Steven Klein for W Magazine, July 2005.

Steven Klein
10/15

Brad Pitt photographed by Steven Klein for W Magazine, July 2005.

11/15

Brad Pitt photographed by Chuck Close for W Magazine, February 2009.

Mario Sorrenti
12/15

Brad Pitt photographed by Mario Sorrenti for W Magazine, February 2012.

Mario Sorrenti
13/15

Brad Pitt photographed by Mario Sorrenti for W Magazine, February 2012.

Mario Sorrenti
14/15

Brad Pitt photographed by Mario Sorrenti for W Magazine, February 2012.

Mario Sorrenti
15/15

Brad Pitt photographed by Mario Sorrenti for W Magazine, February 2012.

Keywords

Brad PittW Archives