Believe it or not, we've still got about a month's worth of press left before the release of Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood , and the latest stop on the press tour is Brad Pitt's new cover for GQ Australia . Enjoy it while you can, because from the sound of it, Pitt might not be promoting films for too much longer. The 55-year-old actor—who, lest we forget, is also a human —seems to be feeling a little old.

"I'm behind the camera on the producing side and I enjoy that a lot. But I keep doing less and less," he told GQ , before moving on to the topic of Hollywood in general. "I really believe that overall it's a younger man's game—not that there aren’t substantial parts for older characters—I just feel, the game itself, it'll move on naturally. There will be a natural selection to it all."

Still, Pitt isn't entirely out of the loop—nor does he seem to want to be, even though he's shown more interest in the art world than Hollywood as of late. "I'm curious to see what the future of film is, what shape it takes. I really appreciate the streaming services because we’re seeing more and more quality projects being made," he continued, apparently carefully mulling over his thoughts. "I like to think there's room for both. But I could be a dinosaur and not even know it, man. And the comet could be on the way."

Indeed, Pitt did star in the Netflix movie War Machine , but proving his point about slipping away to more work behind the scenes, he's something of a streaming service power producer as well. He's produced Okja , The OA , and the upcoming The King (yes, the one with both Timothée Chalamet and Robert Pattinson ) for Netflix, as well as Barry Jenkins's upcoming series The Underground Railroad for Amazon Prime.

Perhaps it's no surprise, then, that he understands Tarantino 's desire to quit directing—one that Pitt is convinced Tarantino is still mulling over, despite many calling the director's bluff. "I think he’s dead serious," Pitt said. "And I kind of openly lament that to him, but he understands the math of when he feels like directors start falling off their game. But he has other plans and we're not going to have to say goodbye for a long time."

Nor, it seems, will we have to say goodbye to Pitt any time too soon. At the very least, his onscreen era won't come to an end until after his upcoming film Ad Astra , which will give the public the opportunity to watch Pitt attempt to solve his daddy issues in space.

