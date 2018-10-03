The Inner Life of Bradley Cooper in 13 Haircuts

This is the "I'm here, Hollywood!" look of an arriviste fresh out of the Actors Studio with unsullied ambition. It's the hair equivalent of Cooper's longing, blue-eyed gaze at Sean Penn in that clip from Inside the Actors Studio.
In the beginning of his promising-turned-deflating run on Alias—which ended with Cooper asking J.J. Abrams to kill his character off rather than keep cutting his screen time—he still had that optimistic shine, with the boy-band front-flip to match.
By 2003, a dejected Cooper was fantasizing about quitting acting; a ringer tee and a lazy swipe of the left hand with some hair product—at a public function—suggests his state of mind at the time.
And he's back! This was when Cooper was gearing up for Wedding Crashers, which was when the world first took notice of him. The highlights fit the part of the Ivy League asshole Sack Lodge (an indelible character name).
Introducing Serious Actor Bradley, who was in the midst of his first serious stage and Broadway run at the time—and this Serious Actor goatee.
And here, post–The Hangover part one, we have the dawn of Bradley Cooper, movie star, Hollywood player, and owner of the bounciest locks in town.
Probably to his eventual chagrin, this stubbled, slicked-back look was part of Cooper's run up to his Sexiest Man Alive title in 2011.
Whoa! Where did this come from and why don't we talk about it more? (This was the Silver Linings Playbook year, when Cooper became unquestionably A-list, so he probably felt the freedom to try some things.)
In that beginner's beard is the seed of Director Bradley Cooper—under the influence of Clint Eastwood, of course, who had just directed him in American Sniper.
Although he had not yet fully shaken his Damaged Bad Boy routine by then (this was the year of Sexy Chef Bradley in the iconic movie Burnt). Just look at that artfully mussed coif and stubble.
Country Bradley fully in swing, with Cooper working on his greasy rocker hair and beard for A Star Is Born.
By this Wimbledon outing in 2017, he and Lady Gaga had already begun shooting The Greatest Movie of Our Times.
The transformation is complete: Meet triumphant, surefire Best Director Bradley Cooper. This is what Oscar campaigns should look like.