The Inner Life of Bradley Cooper in 13 Haircuts

Until A Star Is Born Bradley Cooper was most often thought of in the popular imagination as the slick, bouncy-haired What-Happens-in-Vegas asshole with the sleazy stubble from the The Hangover movies ($1 billion worth of people saw them worldwide)—which is a cousin of his other best-known role, the Ivy League asshole from Wedding Crashers, whom Cooper once himself described simply as “a f--king tyrant.” The Bradley Cooper that Lady Gaga meets in A Star Is Born is not one those guys—he’s a sensitive artist, a weathered soul, a dreamer pure of heart—and he has the raspy voice, damp long locks, and a graying beard to match. Over his journey from frat-bro icon to Oscar-contending filmmaker, Cooper has always had the right haircut for the job. But Cooper the person is more complicated than the jerks he is so adept at playing; he certainly wants to be taken more seriously than them. So because, these days, he is somewhat famously unknowable— even in magazine photo shoots he insists on wearing the same wardrobe as his character’s—let’s get to know Bradley Cooper through his haircuts, which are surprising and maybe even revealing in their variety.