The 20 Best Gifts To Give Your Bridesmaids

Photograph by Alasdair McLellan for W Magazine, October 2017.
A classix swimsuit in any color. Eres Slim-fit Swimsuit, $277, eres.com.
Give a little bronzing glow. Bain de Soleil Orange Gelee Sunscreen, Tanning Lotion, SPF 4, $14, amazon.com.
For your baby-making friends, try a Deet alternative that will keep the mosquitos at bay. Aromaflage Eau de Toilette Spray, Botanical Fragrance and Insect Repellent, $65, amazon.com.
Every bridesmaid wants the secret to ever-lasting lipstick color, and this one looks good on everyone. ‘Meow’ by Winky Lux is only $14, winkylux.com.
Protect your bridesmaids' pretty faces on that warm-weather bachelorette trip. Glossier Daily Sunscreen SPF 35, $25, glossier.com.
To tame the frizzies, give this exotic smelling blend of Argan oil and vitamins. May.11 Hair Oil, $78, mayy11hairoil.com.
Get the party started. Ruinart Blanc de Blancs Champagne, France, $90, wine.com.
Every bridesmaid loves a personalized little something. These simple and chic beach totes can be customized with a friend’s names. ByTatoufa mini custom straw bag $175, shopbytatoufa.com.
Tie those locks back on the beach with a snagless, silk scrunchie. Colette Malouf Satin Scrunchie, Silk Charmeuse, $72, colettemalouf.com.
The best way to share your affection for your friends is on their wrist. Roxanne Assoulin ‘Tie One On’ bracelets share a mini message, $120 for 3, modaoperandi.com.
Give STARSKIN to your star bridesmaids. STARSKIN Close-Up™ Coconut Bio-Cellulose Second Skin Firming Face Mask, $10, barneys.com.
Comfy suede sandals will help ease the pain the morning after a wild bachelorette party. Alumnae Turban slide in red suede, $425, shop.alumnae.nyc.
Pamper your bridesmaids with luxe shampoos and conditioners in the most fun and festive packaging. R+Co OBLIVION Clarifying Shampoo, 6 oz., $24.00, neimanmarcus.com.
Get cozy in matching pajamas the night of, or morning after. Sleepy time in Sleepy Jones Bishop pajama set, $178, shop.sleepyjones.com.
Mah Ze Dahr Bakery whips up some of the most delicious late night snacks; give their Heaven In a Box and you’ll make some even better friends. Mah Ze Dahr, Heaven In a Box, $65, mahzedahrbakery.com.
Chill and look pretty doing so. Vertly Balm, $22, CBD infused lip butter, vertlybalm.com.
Honor your friends with their spirit animals. Kim Dunham SPIRIT ANIMAL RING, $2,800.00, shop.goog.com.
Feel better about yourself with a rejuvenating tincture. Sun Potion ASHWAGANDHA powder, $43, shop.goop.com.
For a gift that keeps on giving, try every day of the week knickers. Every Day Knickers, Stella McCartney, $225, luisaviaroma.com.
Gift your bridesmaids a little something they'll keep forever. Marlo Laz Letter Charm Necklace, $820, www.marlolaz.com.