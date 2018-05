The 20 Best Gifts To Give Your Bridesmaids

Weddings these days are carefully crafted, hemmed and hawed over, typically overpaid for, and obsessively tagged on social media. And they take a small village to pull off successfully—an integral portion of which includes the wedding party. So while poring over all the details of the cherished day, it's important not to forget your devoted bridesmaids, and celebrate them as well with some thoughtful, chic gifts they will cherish forever—or, at least, during a fun bachelorette trip away! Whether you have ten of your most cherished in your bridal party, or you've bucked the trend and opted for none whatsoever, you will love these twenty curated gifts that truly show your best friends that you care. All of these gift ideas make a great thank you for those traveling from afar to join you on your special day, or for those who have toiled away so the wedding will go off without a hitch. After you have finalized your bridesmaids gifts, be sure to offer them some advice for what to wear , and check out some wedding inspiration for yourself here