wedding season

The 20 Best Gifts To Give Your Bridesmaids

Weddings these days are carefully crafted, hemmed and hawed over, typically overpaid for, and obsessively tagged on social media. And they take a small village to pull off successfully—an integral portion of which includes the wedding party. So while poring over all the details of the cherished day, it's important not to forget your devoted bridesmaids, and celebrate them as well with some thoughtful, chic gifts they will cherish forever—or, at least, during a fun bachelorette trip away! Whether you have ten of your most cherished in your bridal party, or you've bucked the trend and opted for none whatsoever, you will love these twenty curated gifts that truly show your best friends that you care. All of these gift ideas make a great thank you for those traveling from afar to join you on your special day, or for those who have toiled away so the wedding will go off without a hitch. After you have finalized your bridesmaids gifts, be sure to offer them some advice for what to wear, and check out some wedding inspiration for yourself here.
Photograph by Alasdair McLellan for W Magazine, October 2017.
1/21

Photograph by Alasdair McLellan for W Magazine, October 2017.

2/21

Eres

A classix swimsuit in any color. Eres Slim-fit Swimsuit, $277, eres.com.

3/21

Bain de Soleil

Give a little bronzing glow. Bain de Soleil Orange Gelee Sunscreen, Tanning Lotion, SPF 4, $14, amazon.com.

4/21

Aromaflage

For your baby-making friends, try a Deet alternative that will keep the mosquitos at bay. Aromaflage Eau de Toilette Spray, Botanical Fragrance and Insect Repellent, $65, amazon.com.

5/21

Winky Lux

Every bridesmaid wants the secret to ever-lasting lipstick color, and this one looks good on everyone. ‘Meow’ by Winky Lux is only $14, winkylux.com.

6/21

Glossier

Protect your bridesmaids' pretty faces on that warm-weather bachelorette trip. Glossier Daily Sunscreen SPF 35, $25, glossier.com.

7/21

May 11

To tame the frizzies, give this exotic smelling blend of Argan oil and vitamins. May.11 Hair Oil, $78, mayy11hairoil.com.

8/21

Ruinart

Get the party started. Ruinart Blanc de Blancs Champagne, France, $90, wine.com.

9/21

By Tatoufa

Every bridesmaid loves a personalized little something. These simple and chic beach totes can be customized with a friend’s names. ByTatoufa mini custom straw bag $175, shopbytatoufa.com.

10/21

Colette Malouf

Tie those locks back on the beach with a snagless, silk scrunchie. Colette Malouf Satin Scrunchie, Silk Charmeuse, $72, colettemalouf.com.

11/21

Roxanne Assoulin

The best way to share your affection for your friends is on their wrist. Roxanne Assoulin ‘Tie One On’ bracelets share a mini message, $120 for 3, modaoperandi.com.

12/21

Starskin

Give STARSKIN to your star bridesmaids. STARSKIN Close-Up™ Coconut Bio-Cellulose Second Skin Firming Face Mask, $10, barneys.com.

13/21

Alumnae

Comfy suede sandals will help ease the pain the morning after a wild bachelorette party. Alumnae Turban slide in red suede, $425, shop.alumnae.nyc.

14/21

R+Co

Pamper your bridesmaids with luxe shampoos and conditioners in the most fun and festive packaging. R+Co OBLIVION Clarifying Shampoo, 6 oz., $24.00, neimanmarcus.com.

15/21

Sleepy Jones

Get cozy in matching pajamas the night of, or morning after. Sleepy time in Sleepy Jones Bishop pajama set, $178, shop.sleepyjones.com.

16/21

Mah Ze Dahr

Mah Ze Dahr Bakery whips up some of the most delicious late night snacks; give their Heaven In a Box and you’ll make some even better friends. Mah Ze Dahr, Heaven In a Box, $65, mahzedahrbakery.com.

17/21

Vertly

Chill and look pretty doing so. Vertly Balm, $22, CBD infused lip butter, vertlybalm.com.

18/21

Kim Dunnham

Honor your friends with their spirit animals. Kim Dunham SPIRIT ANIMAL RING, $2,800.00, shop.goog.com.

19/21

Sun Potion

Feel better about yourself with a rejuvenating tincture. Sun Potion ASHWAGANDHA powder, $43, shop.goop.com.

20/21

Stella McCartney

For a gift that keeps on giving, try every day of the week knickers. Every Day Knickers, Stella McCartney, $225, luisaviaroma.com.

21/21

Marlo Laz

Gift your bridesmaids a little something they'll keep forever. Marlo Laz Letter Charm Necklace, $820, www.marlolaz.com.

Keywords

BridesmaidWeddingGiftBachelorette Trip