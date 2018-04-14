For the ultimate in femininity, turn to Prada’s sweetheart neckline dress in a lime-yellow brocade. Prada floral jacquard dress, $2,250, saksfifthavenue.com.
Perfect for a wedding on the beaches of Capri. Missoni multi-color striped crochet-knit maxi dress, $1,610, mytheresa.com.
This cotton floral dress, paired with a flat gold gladiator sandal, is all you need for a casual beach wedding. Rhode Resort asymmetrical wrap dress, $325, modaoperandi.com.
F.R.S For Restless Sleepers makes sleepwear-inspired pieces designed to be worn in waking life, like this tangerine geometric print dress. F.R.S For Restless Sleepers silk dress, $1,103, modaoperandi.com.
A fitted bodice and voluminous midi hem make this Rosetta Getty dress summer-wedding appropriate. Rosetta Getty striped poplin dress, $890, modaoperandi.com.
For a beautiful printed dress, turn to Milanese brand LaDoubleJ. LaDoubleJ silk dress, $980, modaoperandi.com.
When in doubt, go for a simple Nineties-inspired slip dress. Theory sateen midi-dress with a draped cowl in the back, $465, theory.com.
Leave it to Marni to design a dress that perfectly blends a mix of prints, like gingham, dots, and florals. Marni silk dress, $2,020, farfetch.com.
For the perfect garden-party dress, try Miu Miu’s hydrangea motif dress with a detachable poplin collar. Miu Miu organza dress with embroidered appliques, $9,885, miumiu.com.
Three Graces London doubles as a beach cover-up and evening dress. Three Graces London striped linen dress, $770, modaoperandi.com.
Try not to steal all the attention away from the bride in Joseph Altuzarra’s exquisite sequined and beaded embroidered dress. Altuzarra metallic silk dress, $9,995, saksfifthavenue.com.
Preen by Thornton Bregazzi’s coral and white floral printed dress is perfect for a summer night. Preen by Thornton Bregazzi silk dress, $1,028, mytheresa.com.
Naturally, red carpet It-girl Alexa Chung knows how to design the perfect evening dress, like this empire-waist frock in a rose-patterned satin. ALEXACHUNG pink dress, $825, mytheresa.com.
Jacquemus’ side-draped sleeveless dress in classic beige is the ultimate in effortless style. Jacquemus wool apron-inspired dress, $823, mytheresa.com.
Channel your inner free-spirit with California-based Dôen. Dôen cotton and viscose blend floral printed dress with with oversized long sleeves and a handkerchief hem, $298, shopdoen.com.
Wow with a bold color, but keep the silhouette simple. Mansur Gavriel red chiffon dress, $795, modaoperandi.com.
Alejandra Alonso Rojas is a fourth generation hand-knitter, which is why this 100% silk hand-crocheted dress is so beautiful. Alejandro Alonso Rojas midi dress in pale blue, $1,895, shop.alejandraalonsorojas.com.
Leave it to British heritage brand Burberry to design the perfect dress for an English country wedding. Burberry sleeveless checked dress, $952, mytheresa.com.
For the traditional wedding, give this classic The Row gown a go. The Row double-layered taffeta gown, $2,990, net-a-porter.com.
Let your inner bohemian out in a floor-grazing cotton dress embroidered with festive tassels. Dodo Bar Or cotton maxi dress, $355, mytheresa.com.
Olivia Von Halle’s nightgown is as appropriate for the cocktail hour as it is for the bedroom. Olivia Von Halle dark pink silk-satin slip dress, $445, mytheresa.com.