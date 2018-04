It’s hard to avoid summer wedding season. Your bank account takes a hit from booking trips to exotic destinations and your Instagram feed is bombarded with cutsie couple hashtags. But you can, at least, simplify your wardrobe issues with these 21 chic wedding-guest dresses. If one isn’t enough, like more-is-more supermodel Naomi Campbell , then pack three. Have a black-tie affair on the docket? Opt for an embellished mid-length number by Altuzarra, or a navy double-layered silk taffeta gown by The Row. Headed to the beach, go casual with a bohemian cotton dress from Dôen, Dodo Bar Or, or Three Graces London. Pair it with embellished sandals for night, and then pop it over a swimsuit the following morning. If you’re feeling inspired by Meghan Markle’s upcoming royal nuptials, pick a frock from a British designer like Preen by Thornton Bregazzi or Burberry. Need even more style inspiration? Check out Kate Moss and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, who were just a few of the celebrity guests at a royal wedding in Peru last month