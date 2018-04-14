Style File

21 Dresses To Wear To Your Best Friend’s Wedding

It’s hard to avoid summer wedding season. Your bank account takes a hit from booking trips to exotic destinations and your Instagram feed is bombarded with cutsie couple hashtags. But you can, at least, simplify your wardrobe issues with these 21 chic wedding-guest dresses. If one isn’t enough, like more-is-more supermodel Naomi Campbell, then pack three. Have a black-tie affair on the docket? Opt for an embellished mid-length number by Altuzarra, or a navy double-layered silk taffeta gown by The Row. Headed to the beach, go casual with a bohemian cotton dress from Dôen, Dodo Bar Or, or Three Graces London. Pair it with embellished sandals for night, and then pop it over a swimsuit the following morning. If you’re feeling inspired by Meghan Markle’s upcoming royal nuptials, pick a frock from a British designer like Preen by Thornton Bregazzi or Burberry. Need even more style inspiration? Check out Kate Moss and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, who were just a few of the celebrity guests at a royal wedding in Peru last month.
Prada
Prada

For the ultimate in femininity, turn to Prada’s sweetheart neckline dress in a lime-yellow brocade. Prada floral jacquard dress, $2,250, saksfifthavenue.com.

Missoni

Perfect for a wedding on the beaches of Capri. Missoni multi-color striped crochet-knit maxi dress, $1,610, mytheresa.com.

Rhode Resort

This cotton floral dress, paired with a flat gold gladiator sandal, is all you need for a casual beach wedding. Rhode Resort asymmetrical wrap dress, $325, modaoperandi.com.

F.R.S For Restless Sleepers

F.R.S For Restless Sleepers makes sleepwear-inspired pieces designed to be worn in waking life, like this tangerine geometric print dress. F.R.S For Restless Sleepers silk dress, $1,103, modaoperandi.com.

Rosetta Getty

A fitted bodice and voluminous midi hem make this Rosetta Getty dress summer-wedding appropriate. Rosetta Getty striped poplin dress, $890, modaoperandi.com.

LaDoubleJ

For a beautiful printed dress, turn to Milanese brand LaDoubleJ. LaDoubleJ silk dress, $980, modaoperandi.com.

Theory

When in doubt, go for a simple Nineties-inspired slip dress. Theory sateen midi-dress with a draped cowl in the back, $465, theory.com.

Marni

Leave it to Marni to design a dress that perfectly blends a mix of prints, like gingham, dots, and florals. Marni silk dress, $2,020, farfetch.com.

Miu Miu

For the perfect garden-party dress, try Miu Miu’s hydrangea motif dress with a detachable poplin collar. Miu Miu organza dress with embroidered appliques, $9,885, miumiu.com.

Three Graces London

Three Graces London doubles as a beach cover-up and evening dress. Three Graces London striped linen dress, $770, modaoperandi.com.

Altuzarra

Try not to steal all the attention away from the bride in Joseph Altuzarra’s exquisite sequined and beaded embroidered dress. Altuzarra metallic silk dress, $9,995, saksfifthavenue.com.

Preen by Thornton Bregazzi

Preen by Thornton Bregazzi’s coral and white floral printed dress is perfect for a summer night. Preen by Thornton Bregazzi silk dress, $1,028, mytheresa.com.

ALEXACHUNG

Naturally, red carpet It-girl Alexa Chung knows how to design the perfect evening dress, like this empire-waist frock in a rose-patterned satin. ALEXACHUNG pink dress, $825, mytheresa.com.

Jacquemus

Jacquemus’ side-draped sleeveless dress in classic beige is the ultimate in effortless style. Jacquemus wool apron-inspired dress, $823, mytheresa.com.

Dôen

Channel your inner free-spirit with California-based Dôen. Dôen cotton and viscose blend floral printed dress with with oversized long sleeves and a handkerchief hem, $298, shopdoen.com.

Mansur Gavriel

Wow with a bold color, but keep the silhouette simple. Mansur Gavriel red chiffon dress, $795, modaoperandi.com.

Alejandra Alonso Rojas

Alejandra Alonso Rojas is a fourth generation hand-knitter, which is why this 100% silk hand-crocheted dress is so beautiful. Alejandro Alonso Rojas midi dress in pale blue, $1,895, shop.alejandraalonsorojas.com.

Burberry

Leave it to British heritage brand Burberry to design the perfect dress for an English country wedding. Burberry sleeveless checked dress, $952, mytheresa.com.

The Row

For the traditional wedding, give this classic The Row gown a go. The Row double-layered taffeta gown, $2,990, net-a-porter.com.

Dodo Bar Or

Let your inner bohemian out in a floor-grazing cotton dress embroidered with festive tassels. Dodo Bar Or cotton maxi dress, $355, mytheresa.com.

Olivia Von Halle

Olivia Von Halle’s nightgown is as appropriate for the cocktail hour as it is for the bedroom. Olivia Von Halle dark pink silk-satin slip dress, $445, mytheresa.com.

