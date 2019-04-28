Brie Larson's Sun-Kissed Skin, Joan Smalls's Glam Waves, and More in the Week's Best Beauty Looks on Instagram

Brie Larson already made waves at the premiere of Avengers: Endgame for sporting custom jewelry made to resemble the Infinity Stones, but we couldn't help but take notice of the sun-kissed glow she sported while walking down the purple carpet. Also trending this week was hair that is voluminous, lengthy, and altogether statement-making, as demonstrated by the model Joan Smalls, who stepped out in glam '70s waves, and Kylie Jenner, who showed off ultra-long locks. Also in on the trend? Emma Roberts, who traded a brunette bob for her signature blonde waves, and Ciara, who performed at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival while rocking a curly high pony paired with head-to-toe slime green. However, according to Imaan Hammam, who sported neon green ombré nails in a selfie, the trending shade isn't limited to just stage outfits. A look at the best beauty Instagrams of the week, here.
