Emma Roberts used to be quite the hair color chameleon, almost like a Kylie Jenner Lite. She bounced around from platinum blonde to rich red to dark brown, dabbled in millennial pink , then combined them all into a multi-dimensional auburn. In the fall of 2017, however, she returned to a buttery blond shade, cut in a sleek, chin-length bob , and, in a somewhat uncharacteristic move, has stuck with it ever since.

This week, after months of (probably) having more fun as a blonde, Roberts traded in that shade for one much closer to her natural color. On Tuesday, she and celebrity hairstylist Nikki Lee debuted her new look on their respective Instagram pages: Though she's still sporting a mod, face-framing bob, Roberts's locks are now a deep, chocolatey brown color, with a few golden highlights mixed in throughout. "Back to basics," Roberts captioned her post, while Lee used her own to detail the many steps it took to achieve Roberts's new shade, which she described as a "Classic Brunette."

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Before taking the plunge and going for her short, blond 'do more than a year ago, Roberts hinted to W that she'd be doing so. "You might be seeing a pixie cut coming soon this summer," she said in 2017. "I've just had extensions for so long, and I love it, but I kind of just want to have my real hair, and I don't know, I'm looking for a role to cut all my hair for, but it might just have to be life."

Within a few months, the extensions were gone, and her then-chestnut locks had been totally bleached away. If we're reading the signs then, next for Roberts once she tires of her "classic brunette" could very well be the classic red she wore for a few months in early 2017. This past December, while still very much a blonde, the actress shared a photo of her ginger 'do on Instagram , writing, "Itching to go red again...should I?" She hasn't yet, but it's likely only a matter of time until we see Roberts go red.

