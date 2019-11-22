Joan Didion (author) photographed by Brigitte Lacombe. Featured in Forward: Twenty Years of TimesTalks, a new book of Lacombe's black-and-white portraits for the New York Times, 2017-2019.
Thelma Golden (director and chief curator, Studio Museum in Harlem) photographed by Brigitte Lacombe. Featured in Forward: Twenty Years of TimesTalks, a new book of Lacombe's black-and-white portraits for the New York Times, 2017-2019.
Danny Bowien (chef and co-founder of Mission Chinese and Mission Burger) photographed by Brigitte Lacombe. Featured in Forward: Twenty Years of TimesTalks, a new book of Lacombe's black-and-white portraits for the New York Times, 2017-2019.
Glenn Close (actor, singer, writer, producer, co-founder of Bring Change To Mind) photographed by Brigitte Lacombe. Featured in Forward: Twenty Years of TimesTalks, a new book of Lacombe's black-and-white portraits for the New York Times, 2017-2019.
Ava DuVernay (filmmaker, writer, producer) photographed by Brigitte Lacombe. Featured in Forward: Twenty Years of TimesTalks, a new book of Lacombe's black-and-white portraits for the New York Times, 2017-2019.
Tavi Gevinson (writer, editor, actor) photographed by Brigitte Lacombe. Featured in Forward: Twenty Years of TimesTalks, a new book of Lacombe's black-and-white portraits for the New York Times, 2017-2019.
Nan Goldin (photographer, activist) photographed by Brigitte Lacombe. Featured in Forward: Twenty Years of TimesTalks, a new book of Lacombe's black-and-white portraits for the New York Times, 2017-2019.
Tilda Swinton (actor) and Xavier Swinton Byrne (son) photographed by Brigitte Lacombe. Featured in Forward: Twenty Years of TimesTalks, a new book of Lacombe's black-and-white portraits for the New York Times, 2017-2019.
David Adjaye (architect) photographed by Brigitte Lacombe. Featured in Forward: Twenty Years of TimesTalks, a new book of Lacombe's black-and-white portraits for the New York Times, 2017-2019.
Dominique Fishback (actor, playwright) photographed by Brigitte Lacombe. Featured in Forward: Twenty Years of TimesTalks, a new book of Lacombe's black-and-white portraits for the New York Times, 2017-2019.
Angela Davis (activist, author, academic) photographed by Brigitte Lacombe. Featured in Forward: Twenty Years of TimesTalks, a new book of Lacombe's black-and-white portraits for the New York Times, 2017-2019.
Megan Twohey (New York Times investigative reporter focusing on the treatment of women and children) photographed by Brigitte Lacombe. Featured in Forward: Twenty Years of TimesTalks, a new book of Lacombe's black-and-white portraits for the New York Times, 2017-2019.
Isabella Rossellini (actor, filmmaker) photographed by Brigitte Lacombe. Featured in Forward: Twenty Years of TimesTalks, a new book of Lacombe's black-and-white portraits for the New York Times, 2017-2019.
Patrisse Cullors (artist, activist, co-founder of Black Lives Matter) photographed by Brigitte Lacombe. Featured in Forward: Twenty Years of TimesTalks, a new book of Lacombe's black-and-white portraits for the New York Times, 2017-2019.
Jodi Kantor (New York Times investigative reporter covering power, gender, politics and culture) photographed by Brigitte Lacombe. Featured in Forward: Twenty Years of TimesTalks, a new book of Lacombe's black-and-white portraits for the New York Times, 2017-2019.
The back cover of Forward: Twenty Years of TimesTalks, a new book of Brigitte Lacombe's black-and-white portraits for the New York Times, 2017-2019.