Party People

Camila Mendes and Charles Melton Made Their Red Carpet Debut

Love is alive and well in Riverdale. While Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse continue to flaunt their relationship on Instagram, the popular TV show's newer couple, Camila Mendes and Charles Melton, made their official red carpet debut as a couple at GQ's annual Men of the Year party in Los Angeles. For the occasion, Mendes opted for a bright pink Solace London ensemble to make sure no one missed this momentous occasion. Also wearing an unexpected hue this week: Kris Jenner, who ditched her typical black outfit in favor of a festive red for the opening of Tamara Mellon's new store at the Pacific Palisades, co-hosted by January Jones and Zoe Saldana. Here, go inside all the best parties of the week.
2018 GQ Men of the Year Party - Atmosphere
Michael Kovac
1/25

Camila Mendes and Charles Melton attend the 2018 GQ Men of the Year Party at a private residence on December 6, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.

Michael Kovac
2/25

Joe Keery and Maika Monroe attend the 2018 GQ Men of the Year Party at a private residence on December 6, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.

Michael Kovac
3/25

Liv Lo, Henry Golding, Ali Wong, Ross Butler and Naoki Kobayashi attend the 2018 GQ Men of the Year Party at a private residence on December 6, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.

Donato Sardella
4/25

Kris Jenner attends the Tamara Mellon Palisades Village Opening Party at Blue Ribbon Sushi on December 11, 2018 in Pacific Palisades, California.

Donato Sardella
5/25

Abigail Spencer and January Jones attend the Tamara Mellon Palisades Village Opening Party at Blue Ribbon Sushi on December 11, 2018 in Pacific Palisades, California.

Donato Sardella
6/25

Storm Reid attends the Tamara Mellon Palisades Village Opening Party at Blue Ribbon Sushi on December 11, 2018 in Pacific Palisades, California.

Eugene Gologursky
7/25

Karlie Kloss attends the Third Annual Berggruen Prize Gala at the New York Public Library on December 10, 2018 in New York City.

Hunter Abrams & Ryan Kobane/BFA.
8/25

Florence Welch attends a celebration ‘Useless Magic’ by Florence Welch at the Gucci Wooster Bookstore in New York City.

Benjamin Lozovsky/BFA.com
9/25

Shira Suveyke and Awkwafina attend Shopbop celebrate the “Let’s Play Holiday” Campaign on Thursday, December 6th in New York City.

Paul Bruinooge/PMC
10/25

Margot Robbie and Saoirse Ronan attend Focus Features Hosts The New York Premiere Of Mary Queen Of Scots at Paris Theater on December 4, 2018 in New York.

Vlasta Pilot/BFA.com
11/25

Adelaide Bourbon and Ally Hilfiger attend the launch of Eve Denim on December 5th in Los Angeles.

Bennett Raglin
12/25

St Vincent and Alicia Keys attend the Billboard's Women In Music 2018 with FIJI water at Pier 36 on December 6, 2018 in New York City.

Vlasta Pilot/BFA.com
13/25

Laura Harrier attends the launch of Eve Denim on December 5th in Los Angeles.

Bennett Raglin
14/25

SZA, Janelle Monae, and Tierra Whack attend the Billboard's Women In Music 2018 with FIJI water at Pier 36 on December 6, 2018 in New York City.

15/25

Shailene Woodley attends Lauren & Andres Santo Domingo's Conservation International Gala in New York City.

Darren Gerrish
16/25

Alexa Chung and Kristen McMenamy attend the Matches x JW Anderson holiday event in London.

17/25

Jacquelyn Jablonski attends Moda Operandi Holds Intimate Dinner with Carolina Herrera in London, Hosted by Lauren Santo Domingo and Wes Gordon.

18/25

Amelia Windsor and Wes Gordon attend Moda Operandi Holds Intimate Dinner with Carolina Herrera in London, Hosted by Lauren Santo Domingo and Wes Gordon.

Neil Rasmus/BFA.com
19/25

Dianna Agron attends Roger Vivier Celebrates New Creative Director, Gherardo Felloni at Hotel Vivier in New York City.

Ryan Kobane/BFA.com
20/25

Coco Rocha and Charlott Cordes attends Roger Vivier Celebrates New Creative Director, Gherardo Felloni, at Hotel Vivier in New York City.

photo by Andrew Werner
21/25

Violetta Komyshan attends a celebration of the Forevermark portrait series by Sophie Elgort in New York City.

Jennifer Graylock
22/25

Michelle Williams and Rosario Dawson attend Forevermark Diamonds Females In Focus Photo Exhibition Event on December 6, 2018 in New York City.

Zach Hilty/BFA.com
23/25

Flaviana Matata attends Santoni & Rubelli host and intimate dinner to celebrate the Resort 2019 Collection in New York City.

Zach Hilty/BFA.com
24/25

Olivia Palermo, Nausheen Shah, and Johannes Huebl attend Santoni & Rubelli host and intimate dinner to celebrate the Resort 2019 Collection in New York City.

Angela Pham/BFA.com
25/25

Diane von Furstenberg and Andy Cohen attend DVF's holiday party to kick off Follow the Stars in New York City.

Keywords

Camila Mendes