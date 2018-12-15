Camila Mendes and Charles Melton Made Their Red Carpet Debut

Camila Mendes and Charles Melton attend the 2018 GQ Men of the Year Party at a private residence on December 6, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.
Joe Keery and Maika Monroe attend the 2018 GQ Men of the Year Party at a private residence on December 6, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.
Liv Lo, Henry Golding, Ali Wong, Ross Butler and Naoki Kobayashi attend the 2018 GQ Men of the Year Party at a private residence on December 6, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.
Kris Jenner attends the Tamara Mellon Palisades Village Opening Party at Blue Ribbon Sushi on December 11, 2018 in Pacific Palisades, California.
Abigail Spencer and January Jones attend the Tamara Mellon Palisades Village Opening Party at Blue Ribbon Sushi on December 11, 2018 in Pacific Palisades, California.
Storm Reid attends the Tamara Mellon Palisades Village Opening Party at Blue Ribbon Sushi on December 11, 2018 in Pacific Palisades, California.
Karlie Kloss attends the Third Annual Berggruen Prize Gala at the New York Public Library on December 10, 2018 in New York City.
Florence Welch attends a celebration ‘Useless Magic’ by Florence Welch at the Gucci Wooster Bookstore in New York City.
Shira Suveyke and Awkwafina attend Shopbop celebrate the “Let’s Play Holiday” Campaign on Thursday, December 6th in New York City.
Margot Robbie and Saoirse Ronan attend Focus Features Hosts The New York Premiere Of Mary Queen Of Scots at Paris Theater on December 4, 2018 in New York.
Adelaide Bourbon and Ally Hilfiger attend the launch of Eve Denim on December 5th in Los Angeles.
St Vincent and Alicia Keys attend the Billboard's Women In Music 2018 with FIJI water at Pier 36 on December 6, 2018 in New York City.
Laura Harrier attends the launch of Eve Denim on December 5th in Los Angeles.
SZA, Janelle Monae, and Tierra Whack attend the Billboard's Women In Music 2018 with FIJI water at Pier 36 on December 6, 2018 in New York City.
Shailene Woodley attends Lauren & Andres Santo Domingo's Conservation International Gala in New York City.
Alexa Chung and Kristen McMenamy attend the Matches x JW Anderson holiday event in London.
Jacquelyn Jablonski attends Moda Operandi Holds Intimate Dinner with Carolina Herrera in London, Hosted by Lauren Santo Domingo and Wes Gordon.
Amelia Windsor and Wes Gordon attend Moda Operandi Holds Intimate Dinner with Carolina Herrera in London, Hosted by Lauren Santo Domingo and Wes Gordon.
Dianna Agron attends Roger Vivier Celebrates New Creative Director, Gherardo Felloni at Hotel Vivier in New York City.
Coco Rocha and Charlott Cordes attends Roger Vivier Celebrates New Creative Director, Gherardo Felloni, at Hotel Vivier in New York City.
Violetta Komyshan attends a celebration of the Forevermark portrait series by Sophie Elgort in New York City.
Michelle Williams and Rosario Dawson attend Forevermark Diamonds Females In Focus Photo Exhibition Event on December 6, 2018 in New York City.
Flaviana Matata attends Santoni & Rubelli host and intimate dinner to celebrate the Resort 2019 Collection in New York City.
Olivia Palermo, Nausheen Shah, and Johannes Huebl attend Santoni & Rubelli host and intimate dinner to celebrate the Resort 2019 Collection in New York City.
Diane von Furstenberg and Andy Cohen attend DVF's holiday party to kick off Follow the Stars in New York City.