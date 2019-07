It isn't easy to constantly be held in comparison to Princess Diana, who's still impossibly popular even more than two decades after her untimely death. And yet, over the past few decades, Camilla Parker Bowles has somehow still managed to thrive. On her 72nd birthday on Wednesday, it's high time we recognize the unsung royal; after all, Meghan Markle has already begun to do so. (See: that time the Duchesses erupted into laughter when a bee flew into Prince Harry's face in the middle of him giving a speech.) In any case, rest assured that we're in for a promising season of The Crown. Bowles, played by the actress Emerald Fennell , will be front and center in the Netflix series's upcoming episodes (though of course Princess Diana will as well). Get to know Bowles in her own right with a look back at some of her most delightful (and birthday cake-filled) moments over the years, here.