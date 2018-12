The best way to get through the holidays is by packing up your suitcase and traveling somewhere else. Just ask the many celebrities who spent Christmas Eve and Christmas Day at home, only to hop on a jet and hit up a new spot the following day, and stay there until after New Year's Eve . For example, once the Christmas presents were distributed to the family, Cardi B flew from one tropical locale (Puerto Rico) to another (Hawaii) for a performance with Snoop Dogg, before flying to Australia. As for the three famous Camilas—Camila Morrone flew from the wintery slopes to the tropics of Thailand, Camila Mendes joined her boyfriend and Riverdale co-star Charles Melton for a trip to Korea, and Camila Cabello got so over-hydrated she passed out in the airport in between après-ski activities. Lana Condor and Caroline Vreeland both opted for Paris, and Kaia Gerber spent her days in a sunny yet undisclosed vacation spot. All in all, 2018 was the perfect year to wrap up the Christmas holiday with a much needed respite somewhere else.