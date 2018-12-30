Janet Mock touched down in Mexico a couple days after Christmas for a holiday reprieve.
Kaia Gerber opted for a sunny albeit undisclosed vacation spot for her post-Christmas celebration.
Lana Condor left Los Angeles and spent her post-Christmas holiday in Paris.
Caroline Vreeland posed in front of the Eiffel Tower the day after Christmas in 2018.
Prince Jackson and his cousins went to Disneyland in Tokyo to spend the post-Christmas vacation together as a family.
Camila Cabello "got way too hydrated at the airport" after leaving home the day after Christmas.
Insecure's Kendrick Sampson went from Houston to Miami to Puerto Rico the day after Christmas, which means he spent most of his post-holiday time on an airplane.
Skaii Jackson took a dip in the pool in Thailand for her post-holiday getaway.
Catherine Zeta Jones and family hung out with some monkeys on a tropical island the day after Christmas.
Camila Mendes and Charles Melton played with puppies together in Seoul after the Christmas holiday.
Timothée Chalamet spent his 23rd birthday by the sea in 2018.
Rosario Dawson took a group trip to Ghana for her post-Christmas travels.
Stephanie Shepherd tried not to let the jet lag get her down in Bali after Christmas.
Cardi B couldn't get enough of the macadamia nuts in Hawaii.
Shay Mitchell is ringing in the New Year in Japan.