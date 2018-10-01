Welcome to Carey Mulligan's Colorful Fashion Circus

Carey Mulligan, W cover star and among the most affecting actresses we have today, seems to always be on the verge of quiet devastation: Consider her performances in Suffragette, Never Let Me Go, and the upcoming Wildlife, opposite Jake Gyllenhaal. But she also knows how to have fun, with one of the most electric onscreen smiles going. Here, see Carey laugh, frolic, play, and gaze meaningfully into a crystal ball with a colorful troupe of very fashionable circus performers in the English countryside, modeled by British It boys and girls, including Lennon Gallagher and Lady Mary Charteris.
Carey Mulligan wears a Bottega Veneta sweater, Prada hat and belt.
Photograph by Alasdair McLellan; Styled by Katie Grand. Hair by Anthony Turner at Streeters; Makeup by Ciara O’Shea for Chanel at LGA; Manicure by Lorraine Griffin. Set design by Louis Gibson at D+V Management.
1/13

Carey Mulligan wears a Bottega Veneta sweater, Prada hat and belt.

Photograph by Alasdair McLellan; Styled by Katie Grand.
2/13

Carey Mulligan wears a Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello jumpsuit; vintage skirt from Modes and More, London.

Photograph by Alasdair McLellan; Styled by Katie Grand.
3/13

Matty Bovan dress and underskirt; Stephen Jones Millinery for Matty Bovan headpiece. Calvin Klein 205W39NYC jacket, vest, and turtleneck.

Photograph by Alasdair McLellan; Styled by Katie Grand.
4/13

Carey wears Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello top; jeans from Cenci, London. Model wears his own clothes.

Photograph by Alasdair McLellan; Styled by Katie Grand.
5/13

Carey wears Bottega Veneta sweater; Prada hat and belt.

Photograph by Alasdair McLellan; Styled by Katie Grand.
6/13

Mulligan wears an Alexander McQueen dress. On models, from left: Marni sweater. Prada turtleneck. Prada turtleneck. Prada dress and necklace. Prada top.

Photograph by Alasdair McLellan; Styled by Katie Grand.
7/13

Model wears Prada top, pants, and belt.

Photograph by Alasdair McLellan; Styled by Katie Grand.
8/13

Carey wears Prada jacket, shirt, belt, and shoes; AG jeans. Beauty note: Hold steady—Tresemmé Compressed Micro Mist Level 1 Hair Spray delivers light, buildable texture that lasts.

Photograph by Alasdair McLellan; Styled by Katie Grand.
9/13

Models wears Louis Vuitton dresses, jacket, shirt, pants, and boots. Prada turtlenecks and shorts.

Photograph by Alasdair McLellan; Styled by Katie Grand.
10/13

Carey wears Marc Jacobs dress and choker; A.P.C. jeans. Models wears Gucci jacket and trousers; Marc Jacobs top. Marc Jacobs T-shirt; Dr. Martens x Marc Jacobs boots.

Photograph by Alasdair McLellan; Styled by Katie Grand.
11/13

First row, from left: His own clothing. Pam Hogg jumpsuit; Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini clogs. Michael Kors Collection dress; all other items her own. Second row: Charles Jeffrey Loverboy jacket and skirt; boa from MacCulloch & Wallis, London; vintage boots from Early Halloween, New York. Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello dress and boots. Louis Vuitton dress. Bottom row: Loewe shorts; Falke socks; the Frye Company boots. Hermès dress and sandals. Her own costume.

Photograph by Alasdair McLellan; Styled by Katie Grand.
12/13

Carey Mulligan wears a Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello jumpsuit.

Photograph by Alasdair McLellan; Styled by Katie Grand. Hair by Anthony Turner at Streeters; Makeup by Ciara O’Shea for Chanel at LGA; Manicures by Lorraine Griffin. Set design by Louis Gibson at D+V Management. Casting by Anita Bitton at Establishment Casting. Models and performers: Elfie Reigate at Kate Moss Agency; Lorna Foran at Fusion Models; Lennon Gallagher and Noah Landes at Models 1; Mary Charteris at the Bloom; De-Reece Grant and Thomas Collins at AMCK Models; Malik Al Jerrari at Supa Model Management; Sid Ellisdon at Elite; Aima Indigo, Luke Trentham Shaw, and Naomi Wood at Gypsy Disco; Roo Jenkyn-Jones at Foolish Rogues; Sophie Forster. Produced by Sarah Thompson at Creative Blood Agency; Production Coordinator: Kate Edmunds at Creative Blood Agency; Production Assistants: Vangelica Paritsi, Agata Grela, Georgina Orpin, Sandra Seaton, Patrick Cavendish, Alex Tracy at Creative Blood Agency; Retouching by OUTPUT; Photography Assistants: Lex Kembery, Matt Healy, Philip White; Set Design Assistant: Peter Hargroves; Fashion Assistants: Oliver Volquardsen, Ogun Gortan; Tailor: Lisa Clayton. Special thanks to Stockers Farm.
13/13

Carey wears Gucci jacket; Alexander McQueen dress.

Keywords

Carey Mulligan