Party People

Celebs Are Living Their Best Lives in the Hamptons and Beyond This Summer

When it comes to summer socializing, there is no better place than the Hamptons—at least according to Gwyneth Paltrow, Naomi Watts, and the many other celebs who have been spotted "Out East" in recent weeks. Of course, it's also nice to work a decadent, seaside trip to Europe into your August schedule—preferably to the South of France or coastal Italy and obviously involving a boat. And then there are those who prefer to stay local, be it in New York or Los Angeles. The one thing all of these places have in common? Plenty of parties. Here, a look inside the fetes that have been keeping the celebrity set busy in the final weeks of summer.
Naomi Watts and Gwyneth Paltrow at the launch of goop MRKT Sag Harbor with Ketel One Botanical.
Hannah Thomson
1/13

Naomi Watts and Gwyneth Paltrow at the launch of goop MRKT Sag Harbor with Ketel One Botanical.

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com
2/13

Ulla Johnson and Naomi Watts at Johnson's Midsummer Dinner in Montauk, New York.

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com
3/13

Lauren Bush Lauren, Ulla Johnson, and Athena Calderone at Johnson's Midsummer Dinner in Montauk, New York.

Madison McGaw/BFA.com
4/13

Daya attends Ray-Ban celebrates the #ProudtoBelong concert series with The Surf Lodge in Montauk NY.

Paul Bruinooge/PMC
5/13

Danielle Macdonald and Jamie Bell attend Allusionist Picture House And The Cinema Society Host A Special Screening Of A24's "Skin."

Linnea Stephan/BFA.com
6/13

Brett Heyman, Fran Drescher, Erin Foster, Sophia Bush, Kitty Cash, Busy Philipps, and Charli XCX attend Edie Parker Flower’s ‘The Garden of Edie’ Party at Eric Buterbaugh Perfumery in Los Angeles, CA.

Cindy Ord
7/13

Tom Sturridge and Jake Gyllenhaal attend FIJI Water At Sea Wall / A Life Opening Night On Broadway in New York City.

Angela Pham/BFA.com
8/13

Adrian Grenier attends the Grey Goose x Surf Lodge pop-up in Brooklyn, NY.

Tiffany Sage/BFA.com
9/13

Hilary Rhoda attends the launch of Markarian and Cece Barfield's capsule collections with Christie's at Bergforf Goodman in New York,

Owen Kolasinski/BFA.com
10/13

Olivia Holt and Logan Browning attend the Tamara Mellon x A.L.C. collaboration dinner in Los Angeles, CA.

Jamie McCarthy
11/13

Cate Blanchett and Billy Crudup attend the "Where'd You Go, Bernadette" New York Screening at Metrograph in New York City.

Jacopo Raule
12/13

Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler attend the photocall at the Unicef Summer Gala Presented by Luisaviaroma in Porto Cervo, Italy.

Jacopo Raule
13/13

Adriana Lima at the Unicef Summer Gala Presented by Luisaviaroma in Porto Cervo, Italy.

Keywords