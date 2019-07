A Brief History of Celebrities Attempting to Be "Alt"

Is it possible to be anti-establishment and also a celebrity? No, probably not, and yet that never seems to have stopped A-listers from trying. Exhibit A: Ivanka Trump , who, much to everyone's surprise, reminisced on her "punk phase" —aka (briefly) dying her hair blue and listening to Nirvana—in her memoir in 2017. You might be rolling your eyes, but this is the only exception in which we'll give a Trump a free pass: Everyone from Hilary Duff to Skrillex—or, as non-posers know him, From First to Last's Sonny Moore—have besmirched the titles that fall under the "alternative" umbrella, from goth to emo to punk rock. In honor of the latest throwback from Christina Hendricks, potentially the only real—albeit former—celebrity alt we have, take a look back at some of the most memorable celebrities to, however briefly, cross over to the dark side.