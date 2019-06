Celebrities With Bleached Eyebrows: A Visual History

It's not unusual for Adriana Lima to post Instagram Stories from a makeup chair, but the series that she posted this week appears to stand alone in terms of the shock and awe elicited. As it turned out, Lima was documenting the process of bleaching her eyebrows—a look that the majority of her fans (or at least those who voted in her Instagram poll) just couldn't stand by. And yet, despite the strong reactions it inspires, bleached brows are becoming surprisingly mainstream; at this point, even Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner have weathered the backlash—though, like most models and movie stars, they only experimented with the look temporarily. (Apologies to Jared Leto, who's apparently having trouble growing his brows back after bleaching and shaving them off for at least three movies.) As for the more daring celebrities among us, only habitual style iconoclast Kristen Stewart has followed in the footsteps of the pioneering Chloë Sevigny recently. Take a look back at some of the most memorable disappearing brow acts in recent celebrity history, here.