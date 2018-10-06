Beyoncé, an outspoken supporter of Barack Obama, went political with her very first photo on Instagram in 2012.
Timothée Chalamet woke up to two literal lovebirds (or pigeons on a ledge, you decide) cuddled up outside his window in New York City on February 25, 2014, and decided it would make a great photo opportunity for a first Instagram post.
Bob Marley has always been an "inspiration" to Rihanna, even in her very first ever Instagram post in 2012.
The always punny Harry Styles shared a snapshot of some deer in 2012, dubbing the photo a—you guessed it—Deerstagram.
Britney Spears earnestly posing with British-Irish boy band The Wanted in 2011 as if she really knew who they were is extreme Britney Spears behavior, but how could you not love her for it?
There is an entire dissertation to be written about the advent of Lil Miquela, Instagram’s controversial enigma who is known to be a fictional model and artist, but when she first joined the app in April 2016, the first photo she shared was of a fuzzy pink Sandy Liang vest. Her third post, however, was a photo of Paris Hilton’s 10th grade yearbook picture, captioned, “#tbt my mom in high school,” and it was not until her fourth post on Instagram that her followers finally got an idea of what Lil Miquela looked like.
Naomi Campbell's first Instagram post was not a supermodel throwback photo. Rather, it was a tribute (with a lengthy caption) to her friend and mentor, Nelson Mandela, shortly after his death in December 2013.
Considering his age (he’s only 22) and the amount of attention he has garnered on social media in recent months, the fact that Internet Boyfriend Noah Centineo’s first photo on Instagram was only posted on January 15, 2018 and the fact that it is a still from The Fosters would make one think that the actor probably had an older private account before updating to this professional public one.
Of course Reese Witherspoon, Mom of the Year, would make her very first post on Instagram a tribute to her mom on Mother’s Day. Of course.
This seven-year-old photo of a baby-faced Gigi Hadid (with super long hair) holding an actual baby with her mom Yolanda Hadid is golden.
A tribute to Gisele Bündchen’s home country on the Brazilian model’s first post on Instagram? Makes total sense.
"Bonjour" from Celine Dion, an undisputed style icon of Instagram, who joined a little bit later than most (in October 2015).
Long before Luna and Miles entered the picture, Chrissy Teigen’s Instagram content mainly focused on her husband. Her love for John Legend runs so deep that he was the subject of her first post on Instagram in 2012, as a heavily filtered and bordered version of himself.
The designer may have had an account dedicated to her brand, but Vera Wang just joined Instagram with a personal account on October 4, 2018. It’s never too late.
Diana Ross joined Instagram in October 2017 with the throwback to end all throwbacks.