There is an entire dissertation to be written about the advent of Lil Miquela, Instagram’s controversial enigma who is known to be a fictional model and artist, but when she first joined the app in April 2016, the first photo she shared was of a fuzzy pink Sandy Liang vest. Her third post, however, was a photo of Paris Hilton’s 10th grade yearbook picture, captioned, “#tbt my mom in high school,” and it was not until her fourth post on Instagram that her followers finally got an idea of what Lil Miquela looked like.