A Look Back At Your Favorite Celebrities' First Instagram Posts, In Honor of Instagram's 8th Birthday

Though it may be hard to believe, Instagram turns eight years old on October 6th. That means, despite the feeling that we were all born scrolling endlessly through the photo sharing vehicle, Instagram has been an app in our pockets for less time than Facebook and Twitter. Thankfully, it evolved to become a space where celebrities showed us more than just behind-the-scenes looks at their breakfasts, but let us in on their family holidays and quotidien happenings. Thanks to the app where, with enough practice and followers, anyone can become a photographer, Instagram even spawned entirely new genres of celebrities and models on its own. Like most of us, celebrities’ very first foray into the Instasphere was considerably embarrassing—the app was a playground for duck-faced selfies, intense and unnecessary edits and border crops, and filters galore, but we all (hopefully) know better now. Still, it can be jarring, and often hilariousm to take a peek at the very first thing one posted on any social media app, and the rich and famous are not exempt. Here, a look back at the sometimes predictable and often wacky first posts on Instagram from some of your favorite celebrities.
Beyoncé
Beyoncé

Beyoncé, an outspoken supporter of Barack Obama, went political with her very first photo on Instagram in 2012.

Timothée Chalamet

Timothée Chalamet woke up to two literal lovebirds (or pigeons on a ledge, you decide) cuddled up outside his window in New York City on February 25, 2014, and decided it would make a great photo opportunity for a first Instagram post.

Rihanna

Bob Marley has always been an "inspiration" to Rihanna, even in her very first ever Instagram post in 2012.

Harry Styles

The always punny Harry Styles shared a snapshot of some deer in 2012, dubbing the photo a—you guessed it—Deerstagram.

Britney Spears

Britney Spears earnestly posing with British-Irish boy band The Wanted in 2011 as if she really knew who they were is extreme Britney Spears behavior, but how could you not love her for it?

Lil Miquela

There is an entire dissertation to be written about the advent of Lil Miquela, Instagram’s controversial enigma who is known to be a fictional model and artist, but when she first joined the app in April 2016, the first photo she shared was of a fuzzy pink Sandy Liang vest. Her third post, however, was a photo of Paris Hilton’s 10th grade yearbook picture, captioned, “#tbt my mom in high school,” and it was not until her fourth post on Instagram that her followers finally got an idea of what Lil Miquela looked like.

Naomi Campbell

Naomi Campbell's first Instagram post was not a supermodel throwback photo. Rather, it was a tribute (with a lengthy caption) to her friend and mentor, Nelson Mandela, shortly after his death in December 2013.

Noah Centineo

Considering his age (he’s only 22) and the amount of attention he has garnered on social media in recent months, the fact that Internet Boyfriend Noah Centineo’s first photo on Instagram was only posted on January 15, 2018 and the fact that it is a still from The Fosters would make one think that the actor probably had an older private account before updating to this professional public one.

Reese Witherspoon

Of course Reese Witherspoon, Mom of the Year, would make her very first post on Instagram a tribute to her mom on Mother’s Day. Of course.

Gigi Hadid

This seven-year-old photo of a baby-faced Gigi Hadid (with super long hair) holding an actual baby with her mom Yolanda Hadid is golden.

Gisele Bündchen

A tribute to Gisele Bündchen’s home country on the Brazilian model’s first post on Instagram? Makes total sense.

Celine Dion

"Bonjour" from Celine Dion, an undisputed style icon of Instagram, who joined a little bit later than most (in October 2015).

Chrissy Teigen

Long before Luna and Miles entered the picture, Chrissy Teigen’s Instagram content mainly focused on her husband. Her love for John Legend runs so deep that he was the subject of her first post on Instagram in 2012, as a heavily filtered and bordered version of himself.

Vera Wang

The designer may have had an account dedicated to her brand, but Vera Wang just joined Instagram with a personal account on October 4, 2018. It’s never too late.

Diana Ross

Diana Ross joined Instagram in October 2017 with the throwback to end all throwbacks.

