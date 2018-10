Though it may be hard to believe, Instagram turns eight years old on October 6th. That means, despite the feeling that we were all born scrolling endlessly through the photo sharing vehicle, Instagram has been an app in our pockets for less time than Facebook and Twitter . Thankfully, it evolved to become a space where celebrities showed us more than just behind-the-scenes looks at their breakfasts, but let us in on their family holidays and quotidien happenings. Thanks to the app where, with enough practice and followers, anyone can become a photographer, Instagram even spawned entirely new genres of celebrities and models on its own. Like most of us, celebrities’ very first foray into the Instasphere was considerably embarrassing—the app was a playground for duck-faced selfies, intense and unnecessary edits and border crops, and filters galore, but we all (hopefully) know better now. Still, it can be jarring, and often hilariousm to take a peek at the very first thing one posted on any social media app, and the rich and famous are not exempt. Here, a look back at the sometimes predictable and often wacky first posts on Instagram from some of your favorite celebrities