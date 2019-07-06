Yacht Life

Chrissy Teigen and Diane von Furstenberg Are Ringing In Yacht Season

Finally, the time we've all been waiting for is here. Yacht season has arrived, and there has been no shortage of celebrities flexing on Instagram about all of their escapades on private boats at sea. Diane von Furstenberg, for example, has been living her best life on her husband Barry Diller's yacht, Eos. The same goes for Miles Theodore Stephens—son of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend—who appears to be racking up quite the yacht knots in his first year of life while on a family summer vacation in Portofino. It just goes to show that no matter your age, it's nearly impossible to resist a nautical moment. And summer isn't the only time of year for yachting—technically, any time you find yourself on a yacht (or just a large private boat in general) is the right time to declare as yacht season. Here, a collection of all of your favorite celebrities' seaside escapades.
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's son, Miles Theodore Stephens, spent his Independence Day in Portofino.

Diane von Furstenberg and Barry Diller spend their summers on his Eos yacht.

David Geffen, another notable yacht owner, posed for a photo on his yacht with Chris Rock and Megalyn Echikunwoke in Mallorca.

Kate Hudson and her newborn baby Rani spent some family vacation time on a boat on the Amalfi Coast in June 2019.

In a birthday tribute to Jack Brinkley Cook, Nina Agdal shared a snap of their vacation in June 2019.

The Biebers shared a snap of their vacation together in March 2019.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari shared a photo of themselves vacationing on a private boat in Miami in June 2019.

For this stop of the Wade World Tour, Gabrielle Union posed on a private boat in Mykonos in May 2019.

Kourtney Kardashian snacked on a private boat in Portofino in May 2019.

Ed Sheeran, avid reader, reclined with a book on a private boat in January 2019.

Cardi B posed in front of a private boat's empty hot tub for a sunset Instagram photo in March 2019.

The Chopra-Turner-Jonas family joined forces on a private boat in Miami in March 2019.

Katharine McPhee celebrated her marriage to David Foster with a honeymoon in Mykonos in June 2019.

Caroline Vreeland out to see in June 2014.

Jen Atkin posed on a private boat in Portofino in July 2019.

