Finally, the time we've all been waiting for is here. Yacht season has arrived, and there has been no shortage of celebrities flexing on Instagram about all of their escapades on private boats at sea. Diane von Furstenberg , for example, has been living her best life on her husband Barry Diller's yacht, Eos. The same goes for Miles Theodore Stephens—son of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend—who appears to be racking up quite the yacht knots in his first year of life while on a family summer vacation in Portofino. It just goes to show that no matter your age, it's nearly impossible to resist a nautical moment. And summer isn't the only time of year for yachting—technically, any time you find yourself on a yacht (or just a large private boat in general) is the right time to declare as yacht season. Here, a collection of all of your favorite celebrities' seaside escapades.