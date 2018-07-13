See Prince Harry, Justin Bieber, Barack Obama, and More Celebrities Serving Up Their Best Tennis Face

As Wimbledon's final matches inch closer and closer, antsy viewers are prepared to watch the best tennis players in the world—like Serena Williams and Rafael Nadal—battle it out on the court. But until then, you can enjoy a look at some of tennis's best-known amateurs, such as Prince Harry, Justin Bieber, Barack Obama, and Bradley Cooper. Not everyone can be a champion, but that is more than okay, especially for these celebrities who are doing their best to serve (and volley and backhand and lob) on the court for charity. Here, a collection of celebrities enjoying themselves on the court, from Prince Harry to Justin Bieber.
11th Annual Desert Smash Hosted By Will Ferrell Benefiting Cancer For College
Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
1/14

Justin Bieber plays tennis at the 11th Annual Desert Smash hosted by Will Ferrell benefiting Cancer for College at La Quinta Resort and Club on March 10, 2015, in La Quinta, California.

Rodin Eckenroth
2/14

Jon Hamm plays tennis at the 13th Annual Desert Smash benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital on March 7, 2017, in Rancho Mirage, California.

3/14

Kris Jenner challenges her daughter Kim to a tennis match during season 7 of KUWTK in June of 2012.

Chris Jackson
4/14

Prince Harry plays tennis as he attends a youth sports festival at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium showcasing Antigua and Barbuda's national sports on November 21, 2016, in Antigua, Antigua and Barbuda.

Win McNamee
5/14

Barack Obama plays tennis as he participates in the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn, April 21, 2014, in Washington, DC.

Ian Gavan
6/14

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, plays tennis during an official visit to the Coventry War Memorial Park on July 16, 2014, in Coventry, England.

Bryan Bedder
7/14

Bradley Cooper plays tennis at the Nike Tennis Primetime Knockout event at Pier 54 on August 25, 2010, in New York City.

Uri Schanker
8/14

Carly Rae Jepsen attends 2012 Arthur Ashe Kids' Day at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 25, 2012, in New York City.

Frazer Harrison
9/14

Kevin Hart plays tennis at the 11th Annual Desert Smash Benefiting Cancer for College at La Quinta Resort and Club on March 10, 2015, in La Quinta, California.

John M. Heller
10/14

Kaley Cuoco plays in a celebrity tennis match at the 2014 USTA Men's Pro Tennis Championships of Calabasas at the Calabasas Tennis & Swim Club on March 22, 2014, in Calabasas, California.

JOHN GURZINSKI
11/14

Sir Elton John plays in the World Team Tennis Smash Hits charity tennis event benefiting the Elton John AIDS Foundation at Caesars Palace on October 10, 2016, in Las Vegas.

Gregg DeGuire
12/14

Matthew Perry during Racquet Rumble 2004 Celebrity Tennis Tournament at Riviera Tennis Club in Pacific Palisades, CA.

Evan Agostini
13/14

Ellen DeGeneres participates in a charity tennis shoot-out on Arthur Ashe Kid's Day at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows Corona Park on August 26, 2006, in New York City.

Brent N. Clarke
14/14

Ansel Elgort participates in a mini tennis match during the 2016 Arthur Ashe Kids' Day held at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 27, 2016, in New York City.

