Summer

Why Do So Many Celebrities Have the Same Pool Floats?

For a striking number of celebrities, summer seems to start with an annual tradition: freshly inflating their various swan- and flamingo-shaped pool floats, and posting an Instagram (or two) of themselves floating along. For many, there's only one option for getting the job done: one of the many multicolored flotation devices offered by Funboy, so-called maker of "the world's finest luxury pool floats," whose popularity stretches all the way back to the days when Calvin Harris was dating Taylor Swift. And yet, even after years of everyone from Victoria Beckham to Bella Hadid to True Thompson, who's all of one years old, the trend has still managed to stay afloat. (Though Kylie Jenner and Rihanna have taken care to diversify their collections; the latter even has a limited-edition artist version designed by the photographer Gray Malin. From actors like Salma Hayek and Diane Kruger to models like Alessandra Ambrosio and Sara Sampaio, see each and every celeb who's joined the club so far, here.
True Thompson on a pool float
Khloé Kardashian giving her one-year-old daughter True Thompson a taste of pool float-filled days to come.

Diane Kruger matching her flamingo float with a glass of rosé, as one does.

Shay Mitchell posing like a pro on a pastel pink version of the flamingo float.

Lindsey Vonn and Bella Hadid taking the flamingo pool float continental in Paris.

Kendall Jenner making like Bella Hadid in relaxing on a flamingo pool float in France.

Amy Schumer preparing to capsize in a pink flamingo pool float.

Sofia Vergara boldly wearing plain clothes mid-floating through a pool.

Sara Sampaio ringing in the start of Coachella on a swan with fellow model Constance Jablonski, who opted for a flamingo float.

Geordon Nicol and Leigh Lezark of the Misshapes staying alt while staying afloat.

Miley Cyrus showing off the full range of her Funboy collection.

Vanessa Hudgens being an early adopter of the trend all the way back in 2015.

Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris making their couple Instagram debut on a swan.

Allie Rizzo lazing away the day on a swan with her friend Kourtney Kardashian.

Bella Thorne and her friend Cambrie Schroeder spending Labor Day floating on a swan.

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin risking capsizing a swan pool float (and living to tell the tale).

Salma Hayek lazing away the day on a classic white swan pool float.

Rihanna staying close to land on a Gray Malin swan float, the better to hold on to her wine glass.

Emily Ratajkowski thinking outside of the swan box with a "Pegasus" pool float.

Alessandra Ambrosio taking a hard earned break from Coachella with her son.

EJ Johnson spending Labor Day on a grounded golden swan in the Hamptons.

Victoria Beckham, noted iconoclast, not even bothering to change into a swimsuit or leave dry ground on her golden swan float.

