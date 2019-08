Why Do So Many Celebrities Have the Same Pool Floats?

For a striking number of celebrities, summer seems to start with an annual tradition: freshly inflating their various swan- and flamingo-shaped pool floats, and posting an Instagram (or two) of themselves floating along. For many, there's only one option for getting the job done: one of the many multicolored flotation devices offered by Funboy, so-called maker of "the world's finest luxury pool floats," whose popularity stretches all the way back to the days when Calvin Harris was dating Taylor Swift. And yet, even after years of everyone from Victoria Beckham to Bella Hadid to True Thompson, who's all of one years old, the trend has still managed to stay afloat. (Though Kylie Jenner and Rihanna have taken care to diversify their collections; the latter even has a limited-edition artist version designed by the photographer Gray Malin . From actors like Salma Hayek and Diane Kruger to models like Alessandra Ambrosio and Sara Sampaio, see each and every celeb who's joined the club so far, here.