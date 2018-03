According to W's resident (and Twitter's favorite) astrologers, the Astro Poets , 2018 is going to be big for Aries—this year will see them forward in their careers and getting real when it comes to romance. And with their season starting today, there's no better time to appreciate the best of the sign. And of all the signs who could use a boost before 2018's first Mercury retrograde this week, on March 22nd, Aries may be the one that needs it least. Even up-and-comers like the model Paloma Elsesser are proving bolder than ever, from her outgoing, talkative personality to her burgeoning career as muses for everyone from one of New York's best up-and-coming labels to Rihanna . As far as more established Aries go, Reese Witherspoon is already working on what seems like at least 100 new projects— including Big Little Lies season 2—whereas soon-to-be 24-year-old Saoirse Ronan has already earned herself a Golden Globe award and an Academy Award nomination. See which other stars are set to keep on shining in the coming weeks, from Elle Fanning, who's about to graduate from her teenage years, to Michael Fassbender, who's apparently blissfully married , by revisiting their best portraits in W over the years, here.