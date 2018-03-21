Astrology

It's Aries Season For Reese Witherspoon, Jessica Chastain, and More of Our Favorite Outspoken Celebrities

According to W's resident (and Twitter's favorite) astrologers, the Astro Poets, 2018 is going to be big for Aries—this year will see them forward in their careers and getting real when it comes to romance. And with their season starting today, there's no better time to appreciate the best of the sign. And of all the signs who could use a boost before 2018's first Mercury retrograde this week, on March 22nd, Aries may be the one that needs it least. Even up-and-comers like the model Paloma Elsesser are proving bolder than ever, from her outgoing, talkative personality to her burgeoning career as muses for everyone from one of New York's best up-and-coming labels to Rihanna. As far as more established Aries go, Reese Witherspoon is already working on what seems like at least 100 new projects—including Big Little Lies season 2—whereas soon-to-be 24-year-old Saoirse Ronan has already earned herself a Golden Globe award and an Academy Award nomination. See which other stars are set to keep on shining in the coming weeks, from Elle Fanning, who's about to graduate from her teenage years, to Michael Fassbender, who's apparently blissfully married, by revisiting their best portraits in W over the years, here.
Reese Witherspoon, born March 22nd, photographed by Tim Walker for W Magazine.
Tim Walker
1/21

Reese Witherspoon, born March 22nd, photographed by Tim Walker for W Magazine.

MARIO SORRENTI
2/21

Elle Fanning, born April 9th, photographed by Mario Sorrenti for W Magazine.

Jeff Burton
3/21

Michael Fassbender, born April 2nd, photographed by Jeff Burton for W Magazine.

SORRENTI MARIO
4/21

Pharrell Williams, born April 5th, photographed by Mario Sorrenti for W Magazine.

Wolkoff Katherine
5/21

Lady Gaga, born March 28th, photographed by Katherine Wolkoff for W Magazine.

Mickalene Thomas
6/21

Jessica Chastain, born March 24th, photographed by Mickalene Thomas for W Magazine.

Marcopoulos Ari
7/21

Robert Downey Jr., born April 4th, photographed by Ari Marcopoulos for W Magazine.

Teller Juergen
8/21

Keira Knightley, born March 26th, photographed by Juergen Teller for W Magazine.

Clothing by Lorod. Photos by Alex Hodor-Lee, styled by Brian Paulson. Hair by Sean Bennett; makeup by Robert Greene at Honey Artists. Produced by Aaron Kurlander. Photo printed by Natalie Hail.
9/21

Model Paloma Elsesser, born April 12th, photographed by Alex Hodor-Lee for W Magazine.

Andreas Laszlo Konrath
10/21

Actor Paul Rudd, born April 6th, photographed by Andreas Laszlo Konrath for W Magazine.

VAN LAMSWEERDE INEZ & MATADIN VINOODH
11/21

Claire Danes, born April 12th, photographed by Inez & Vinoodh for W Magazine.

12/21

David Oyelowo, born April 1st, photographed by Tim Walker for W Magazine.

Marton Perlaki
13/21

Saoirse Ronan, born April 12th, photographed by Marton Perlaki for W Magazine.

Gearon Tierney
14/21

Adrien Brody, born April 14th, photographed by Tierney Gearon for W magazine.

Platon Antoniou
15/21

Rooney Mara, born April 17th, photographed by Antoniou Platon for W Magazine.

Photograph by Alexandra Prager for W Magazine.
16/21

Patricia Arquette, born April 8th, photographed by Alex Prager for W Magazine.

Michael Thompson
17/21

Emma Watson, born April 15th, photographed by Michael Thompson for W Magazine.

Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott
18/21

Kristen Stewart, born April 9th, photographed by Mert and Marcus for W Magazine.

ALAS MERT AND PIGGOTT MARCUS
19/21

Luke Evans, born April 15th, photographed by Mert and Marcus for W Magazine.

Thompson Michael
20/21

America Ferrera, born April 18th, photographed by Michael Thompson for W Magazine.

Silvagni Alexia
21/21

Kate Hudson, born April 19th, photographed by Alexia Silvagni for W Magazine.

Keywords

AstrologyAries