While Elizabeth Olsen may be one of the most recent celebrities to debut a new hairstyle complete with bangs (worn similarly to her older sisters' precocious Full House character, Michelle Tanner), she is not the only one to experiment with the bangs lifestyle. Nor is Olsen the only celebrity to get a haircut that made her completely unrecognizable upon first glance—Lady Gaga, Nicole Richie, and Katie Holmes have all had their fair share of experience with fringe. Getting bangs can be a big risk, and you never know what your face will look like when framed by a choppy crop of hair just above your eyes, but these celebrities have taken the leap at least once in their past, proving there is at least one style of bangs out there for everyone.