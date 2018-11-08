Hair Evolution

Celebrity Bangs Before and After: Elizabeth Olsen, Kim Kardashian, and More Who Prove That Anyone Can Wear a Fringe

While Elizabeth Olsen may be one of the most recent celebrities to debut a new hairstyle complete with bangs (worn similarly to her older sisters' precocious Full House character, Michelle Tanner), she is not the only one to experiment with the bangs lifestyle. Nor is Olsen the only celebrity to get a haircut that made her completely unrecognizable upon first glance—Lady Gaga, Nicole Richie, and Katie Holmes have all had their fair share of experience with fringe. Getting bangs can be a big risk, and you never know what your face will look like when framed by a choppy crop of hair just above your eyes, but these celebrities have taken the leap at least once in their past, proving there is at least one style of bangs out there for everyone.
Elizabeth Olsen
1/16

Elizabeth Olsen

2017 vs 2018. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

2/16

Reese Witherspoon

2006 vs. 2007. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

3/16

Madonna

2005 vs 2006. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

4/16

Naomi Campbell

2007 vs 2016. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

5/16

Tyra Banks

2007 vs 2013. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

6/16

Taylor Swift

2007 vs 2016. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

7/16

Lady Gaga

2018 vs 2008. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

8/16

Katie Holmes

2004 vs 2008. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

9/16

Natalie Portman

2007 vs 2012. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

10/16

Miley Cyrus

2007 vs 2008. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

11/16

Drew Barrymore

1997 vs 1998. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

12/16

Anne Hathaway

2011 vs 2013. Photo courtesy of Anne Hathaway.

13/16

Beyonce

2010 vs 2012. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

14/16

Emma Stone

2008 vs 2013. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

15/16

Nicole Richie

2010 vs 2013. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

16/16

Kim Kardashian

2011 vs 2013. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Keywords

Elizabeth OlsenHairBangs