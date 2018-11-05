Elizabeth Olsen Is Unrecognizable with Her New Bangs

Since she joined her sisters, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, in the spotlight, Elizabeth Olsen , aka the "Other Olsen ," has proven she's capable of standing on her own: much unlike her older sisters, whom she's referred to as "notoriously tight-lipped ," the 29-year-old actress has established a presence on social media , obliged to indulge the media with a steady stream of interviews, allowed herself to be captured smiling with her teeth, and gotten strikingly intimate on screen—most recently as a young widow in the Facebook Watch series Sorry for Your Loss .

She has, on the other hand, stayed loyal to one tried and true family tradition marking their transition to adulthood: wearing her dirty blonde, perfectly messy hair with a part straight down the middle (as well as occasionally, but not drastically, to the side). That abruptly came to an end, though, on Sunday night, which saw Olsen step out on the red carpet at the 2018 Hamilton Behind the Camera Awards in Los Angeles in a typically minimalistic ensemble, made up of entirely black. She departed from tradition, however, with not only a notably sleek, un-bedhead-like head of waves, but also a set of lightly feathered bangs , just short enough to show off her cat eye eyeliner.

Pinterest Elizabeth Olsen, with a new set of bangs, at the Hamilton Behind the Camera Awards in Los Angeles, November 4, 2018 . Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Pinterest Elizabeth Olsen, with a new set of bangs, at the Hamilton Behind the Camera Awards in Los Angeles, November 4, 2018 . Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images

Though Olsen stopped shy of shaving her head, she's the latest celebrity since Justin Bieber to demonstrate that making the transition into wintry weather can be one of the best times to opt for a hairstyle change. Now that the summer of the bob is in the past, she's put the focus back onto Jane Birkin-style bangs —the original "It" hair trend of 2018, as showcased by others like Mila Kunis and Bella Hadid .

Don't get any ideas in your head, though: She may have gotten the requisite bangs, but there's no indication that her feelings have at all changed about reprising her sisters' role as Michelle Tanner.

Pinterest Mary-Kate, Elizabeth, and Ashley Olsen. Clint Spaulding/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

