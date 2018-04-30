Kelly Clarkson has bangs now. And not just any bangs—the "It Bangs" of spring 2018: a feathered, Jane Birkin-channeling fringe that skims over the brow.
She debuted the new style last Friday during her performance at UCLA Jonsson Cancer Center Foundation's 23rd Annual Taste for a Cure, InStyle reports, trading in her signature side-parted waves for a top-knot. The singer also embraced her new bangs' retro vibes, going for the full '60s French pop-star look in a black Elie Saab midi dress with a high, ribboned neck cut-out to make a sweetheart bodice, black tights, and high black Alice + Olivia booties.
Clarkson is not the only celebrity who's opted for bangs this spring. Along with pink hair and dark, textured lobs, bangs are the hottest famous person 'do this season. Like Clarkson, Bella Hadid opted for (possibly clipped-in) textured, mid-length bangs that can be easily pieced out, while models like Romee Strijd and Elsa Hosk have really gone for the blonde, Brigitte Bardot-inspired curtain bangs. Yet other celebrities, like Emma Roberts, Bella Thorne, and Emma Watson, have taken a riskier route with super-high baby bangs that end way before the brows.
The latest to jump on the vintage bangs bandwagon though, is Selena Gomez, who partook in two spring 2018 trends at the same time with a short black bob and matching Bettie bangs. The new look was unveiled on makeup artist Hung Vanngo's Instagram, so it's not clear if this was just a wig or a more permanent chop. Either way, it's great hair inspo if you want to dip your toes into some celebrity-endorsed trends for spring.
