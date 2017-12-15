Jane Birkin-Inspired Bangs Are Already the It Hair Trend of 2018

Swedish model Elsa Hosk paired her new bangs with a smoky eye and a highlighted cheekbone.
Model Chrissy Teigen accessorized her brow-skimming bangs with rosy cheeks and a playful filter.
Bella Hadid makes the case for contoured cheekbones, a bold maroon lip and blunt bangs.
Victoria's Secret Angel Romee Strijd shows off her newly chopped Brigitte Bardot-esque bangs, courtesy of hairstylist Danielle Priano.
Model Taylor Hill styled her messy bangs with flushed cheeks and a berry-stained lip.
A newly blonde Selena Gomez recently added tousled, feathered bangs to her look.
