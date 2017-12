Jane Birkin-Inspired Bangs Are Already the It Hair Trend of 2018

It seems that everyone wants to start the new year off with a new look--recently models like Chrissy Teigen and Romee Strijd and singer Selena Gomez have stepped out with new hairstyles. And all three embraced the same trend--feathered, Jane Birkin-inspired messy bangs. They aren't the only ones jumping on the bang bandwagon of late--models Taylor Hill, Bella Hadid and Elsa Hosk are also on board with the hair trend, proving that feathered bangs are the must-have makeover of 2018. Here, a closer look at their new styles.