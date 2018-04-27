Mila Kunis That ‘70s Show Photograph by Michael Thompson; styled by Edward Enninful; W magazine August 2014. “My first real kiss ever was with [Ashton Kutcher] on the show. And when That ’70s Show had a prom, my date for the prom turned out to be my fiancé.”

This season, the haircut of choice is, without a doubt, a chic, textured bob. Everyone from Selena Gomez to Dua Lipa to Kylie Jenner has jumped on the bob bandwagon in recent months, and now, Mila Kunis is joining them. On Thursday, hairstylist Chad Wood shared a photo on his Instagram of Kunis's new 'do, showing off the Bad Moms star's more-angular take on the trend.

As seen in the photo, Kunis's bob is subtly shorter in the back than it is in the front, with choppy, textured ends. The cut appears to be a blunt chop, making it the perfect canvas for Kunis's ultrasleek waves. Per Wood's caption, he trimmed Kunis's locks just in time for the final night of CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Thursday night. To complete the look, stylist Rob Zangardi dressed the actress in a black blouse and a high-waisted skirt covered in black and emerald sequins, both by Sally Lapointe, while makeup artist Tracey Levy gave Kunis a peachy smokey eye with a coordinating pinky nude lip.

The 34 year old, who is mom to 3-year-old daughter Wyatt and 1-year-old son Dmitri with husband Ashton Kutcher , has kept her hair short for the past several months, showing off a range of on-trend lobs since chopping off her signature long, wavy locks last summer. Last October, Kunis took the plunge and got her shortest cut yet: a wavy, chin-length bob that matched her Bad Moms Christmas costar Kristen Bell 's own trim — and prompted Bell to declare their similar 'dos "Friendship haircuts."