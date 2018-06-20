There comes a time in every young woman's life when she has to ignore the advice of her friends, elders, and hairstylists, and just get bangs. For 21-year-old supermodel Bella Hadid , that day is today.

Hadid is currently in Paris for men's fashion week, and eagle-eyed spotters noticed that she was walking around town in brand-new bangs . But she hasn't gone full Zooey Deschanel just yet: The look is a subtle side bang, which blends into the side part in her hair.

Hadid is clearly feeling the new look; she engineered an Instagram Story that slowly zoomed in on the chop for as dramatic a reveal as is possible for new bangs. As Vogue mentions, it's fitting that she chose to show off her new hair in Paris; Hadid now bears more than a passing resemblance to former First Lady Carla Bruni.

It's unclear for now, though the culprit is most likely one of her go-to stylists, Jen Atkin or Chad Wood, who recently cut bangs for fellow client Mila Kunis . As he wrote on Instagram at the time, "Bangs and bobs are this years theme for sure."

Hadid may be drawing attention for her new cut, but she's also spent the past 24 hours with things more serious than her hair in mind. She's urged her 18.5 million Instagram followers to take action surrounding the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" immigration policy, which has ripped more than 2,000 children away from their parents at the border. As she wrote on her Instagram Story, "I feel an intense sadness come around me of mothers and fathers not able to kiss their babies to sleep, to give them a hug of comfort. For the children sleeping alone tonight, I love you."

