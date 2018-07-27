The days are getting shorter, and, it seems like, so is everyone's hair. Thanks to celebrities like Rihanna and Jessica Chastain, a chic bob is officially the haircut of the summer .

But they aren't the only ones in on the trend. Other musicians, actresses, models, and activist teens are all giving the short hairdo a chance this summer, ranging from the near-shoulder length lob as in the case of Margot Robbie to almost-pixie as in the case of Alicia Keys . And who can blame them for shearing some extra length? They say three's a trend, but 14 makes it a movement, and these 14 celebrities provide the perfect blueprint for anyone thinking of chopping their hair into a bob or lob before autumn rolls around. Why bother sweating through the dog days of summer, when you can just cut your hair off and give your neck a break?

Rihanna

Loading View on Instagram

When Rihanna debuts a short haircut, you know short haircuts are an official trend.

Emma Roberts

Loading View on Instagram

Emma Roberts went for a cut that lands just below the ears.

Lucy Hale

Loading View on Instagram

Lucy Hale settled on a chin-length chop in late July.

Jessica Chastain

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Jessica Chastain opted for a shaggy bob at the beginning of the summer.

Emilia Clarke

Loading View on Instagram

Game of Thrones ' Emilia Clarke's sleek bob was one of the first to start the summer 2018 trend.

Rowan Blanchard

Loading View on Instagram

Leave it to the teens to be at the vanguard of this summer's biggest hair trend. Rowan Blanchard chopped her off hair way back in March.

Vanessa Hudgens

Loading View on Instagram

Vanessa Hudgens went for a Mia Wallace-inspired look in spring 2018.

Jourdan Dunn

Loading View on Instagram

Supermodel Jourdan Dunn's wavy bob made its debut five months ago.

Saoirse Ronan

Loading View on Instagram

Saoirse Ronan went for the blunt bob just in time for the 2018 Oscars.

Margot Robbie

Loading View on Instagram

Margot Robbie's lob looked stunning during awards season.

Sarah Paulson

Loading View on Instagram

Left in the hands of Ashley Streicher, Sarah Paulson's hair achieved chin length in February 2018.

Dua Lipa

Loading View on Instagram

Pop star Dua Lipa snipped her locks in April 2018.

Irina Shayk

Loading View on Instagram

Irina Shayk jumped on the summer trend in June 2018.

Alicia Keys

Loading View on Instagram

Alicia Keys took everyone by surprise when she debuted an almost-pixie length cut in July 2018.

