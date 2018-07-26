Rihanna Is the Latest Celeb to Debut a Summer Bob

Frank Sinatra had a cold, but Rihanna has a bob.

The Fenty Beauty mogul hopped on this summer's trend of "short hair don't care" and chopped off her long locks. She posted a story to Instagram fluffing a textured, angled bob that looks just as fabulous as you'd imagine. Instead of keeping things at one length like everyone else, she left the back slightly longer while the front pieces hit an inch above her chin. She parted the look on the side for a little extra volume. Leave it to Rihanna to add an entirely new twist to a style that's been flooding our feeds all summer.

In the shot, she's also showing off one of the new looks from her Savage x Fenty line — a candy-apple-red bra. She paired it with some purple cat-eye sunglasses to complete the look, perfect for end-of-July heat.

In fairness, RiRi changes up her hair almost as frequently as she changes her heels, though for the past few months she's been wearing it long and in her natural brown color. In the past, though, she's tried every shade from blue to blonde, and lengths stretching from a shaved head to strands down to her waist. Most recently, she was spotted in a lace-front blonde wig .

Loading View on Instagram

This season, "short hair" has pretty much become synonymous with "summer beauty." Stars like Jessica Chastain , Emma Roberts , and Lucy Hale have been flocking to their salons to get chopped, and earlier this week Alicia Keys debuted a '90s-inspire pixie cut that rendered her almost unrecognizable.

Related: Rihanna Has A Perfectly Reasonable Explanation For Always Stealing Wineglasses From Restaurants