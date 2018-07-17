To answer your question, no, there's nothing Rihanna can't pull off . From an asymmetrical pixie to "Studio 54 meets Bob Fosse meets Blaxploitation" diva-inspired hair, the singer is constantly switching up her look.

Though, she's not afraid to let you know that sometimes the secret behind those frequent hair change ups, and it's not always running to the salon. Yesterday, Rihanna just shared a cheeky selfie in a waist-length, lace-front wig — with the lace still completely intact and showing halfway down her forehead. "What frontal?" she jokingly captioned the photo . Sadly, no word yet on whether she'll commit to the long blonde do for an appearance or project and trim the lace, or if she was just giving it a spin for fun.

Knowing Rihanna, she'll step onto a red carpet in braids on Friday and a platinum bob on Saturday. But we do know that the singer is a longtime fan of blonde hair. As her hairstylist Ursula Stephen explained to Allure back in 2012, Rihanna loves to switch up her shade. "This blonde is one of her favorites," said Stephen. "You have to keep up your conditioning treatments when you go this light — the hair becomes porous from bleaching." If anyone doesn't have time for that, it's a multi-hyphenate like Rihanna.

Pinterest Jason Merritt/Getty Images

A cool platinum blonde as pictured in Rih's selfie is so hard to maintain that it's easy to understand why she'd opt for a wig over the hours spent in the stylist's chair, the constant conditioning, and the potential breakage as a result of an IRL dye job.

