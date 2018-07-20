Alicia Keys Debuts A New Short Cut lead

Alicia Keys Debuts a Sleek Red Bob for Summer

Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images

Alicia Keys dropped a hair bombshell on her social media followers on Thursday when she posted a stunning new photo featuring a totally different side of the artist. (Perhaps the summer heat got to her?) No caption, no context, just leaving us to drool over her enviable new 'do: a very short, Ariel-the-mermaid-red bob.

At first glance, the bob will have you doing a double take, because Keys is almost unrecognizable with a cut this short. Don't get us wrong, the 37-year-old musician has rocked a lot of looks during her career, but she's usually known for long braids or bouncy natural curls. The sleek, structured cut is a markedly different aesthetic than the au naturel vibes she's been running with, but this new photo just proves that Keys is a true hair-and-beauty chameleon.

While the new cut is definitely attention-grabbing, Keys's radiant skin fights for top billing. Of course, her flawless skin is no surprise considering the singer has been skincare goals for years, especially as she's embraced and promoted the #NoMakeup movement and opted instead for a perfected skincare regimen.

Or perhaps that kind of glow that can only come from knowing how utterly fabulous you are.

Loading

View on Instagram

Keywords

Alicia KeysCelebrity Hair

Most Popular

RELATED
Brad Pitt's Personal Photos of Angelina Jolie
Michelle Obama and Her Hair: Celebrating Eight Year…
Brad Pitt's Personal Photos of Angelina Jolie