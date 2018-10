In Hollywood , sometimes there is no place better to meet your other half than on a movie or television set. Over the years, some of the most famous celebrity couples began dating because they met each other at work, and just like that, young love blossomed under the bright lights, or in front of the green screens. All you have to do is ask Camila Mendes and Charles Melton from Riverdale, or Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse (also from Riverdale ), for proof that a sound stage or an on-location shoot can be the best incubator for actors who show up to work single, and end up leaving in a relationship with one of their co-stars at the end of the day. Here, some of your favorite couples who met while working together on TV or in movies.