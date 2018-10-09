Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart started dating after meeting one another on the set of Riverdale in 2017. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Camila Mendes shared a photograph of her and Riverdale costar, Charles Melton, with the caption "mine," to announce their relationship on Monday, October 8th, 2018. Photo courtesy of Instagram @camimendes.
Natalie Dyer and Charlie Heaton started dating sometime around the start of 2017. The two met while filming Stranger Things. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth met on the set of The Last Song in 2009, and officially started dating in 2010. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson met after being cast in Twillight, and dating rumors started soon after the film's premiere. By the time the second film debuted in 2009, the two were definitely dating. They were together until 2012.
Penn Badgley and Blake Lively met on the set of Gossip Girl in 2006, and dated from 2007 until 2010. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Emma Roberts and Evan Peters started dating after meeting one another on the set of Adult World and continued to share the screen in several seasons of American Horror Story. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams met while filming The Notebook in 2004. The two dated on and off until 2008. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Adam Brody and Rachel Bilson started dating after meeting on set of The O.C. in 2003. They eventually broke up in 2006. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Chad Michael Murray and Sophia Bush met on the set of One Tree Hill in 2003 and got married in 2005. They split up just five months later. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Milo Ventimiglia and Alexis Bledel met while filming Gilmore Girls and started dating in 2002. They later broke up in 2006. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Jennifer Garner met Ben Affleck while filming Daredevil in 2003. The two got married in 2005 and separated 10 years later. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux started dating after meeting in 2012 on the set of Wanderlust and began dating shortly after. The two have recently split up. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon met while filming Cruel Intentions in 1999 and got married the same year. A few years later, they split, and finalized their divorce in 2007. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise met while filming Days Of Thunder in 1990 and got married the same year. They continued to appear in films together (most notably Eyes Wide Shut before getting divorced in 2001. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.