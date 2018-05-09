Cannes Film Festival 2018: See the Best Red-Carpet Looks From the World's Most Glamorous Premieres And Parties

Jury president Cate Blanchett arrives at the jury photo-call during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival on May 8, 2018 in Cannes, France.
Jury member Kristen Stewart arrives at the jury photo-call during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival on May 8, 2018 in Cannes, France.
Jury member Lea Seydoux arrives at the jury photo-call during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival on May 8, 2018 in Cannes, France.
Julianne Moore attends the screening of Everybody Knows (Todos Lo Saben) and the opening gala during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 8, 2018 in Cannes, France.
Kristen Stewart is seen at Grand Hyatt Martinez Hotel during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at on May 7, 2018 in Cannes, France.
Chantel Jeffries attends the screening of Everybody Knows (Todos Lo Saben) and the opening gala during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 8, 2018 in Cannes, France.
Ava DuVernay walks onstage at the opening ceremony during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 8, 2018 in Cannes, France.
Chloe Sevigny attends the screening of Everybody Knows (Todos Lo Saben) and the opening gala during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 8, 2018 in Cannes, France.
Georgia May Jagger attends the screening of Everybody Knows (Todos Lo Saben) and the opening gala during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 8, 2018 in Cannes, France.
Lea Seydoux attends the screening of Everybody Knows (Todos Lo Saben) and the opening gala during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 8, 2018 in Cannes, France.
Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem attend the screening of Everybody Knows (Todos Lo Saben) and the opening gala during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 8, 2018 in Cannes, France.
Kristen Stewart and Chang Chen attend the screening of Everybody Knows (Todos Lo Saben) and the opening gala during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 8, 2018 in Cannes, France.
Penélope Cruz arrives at the gala dinner during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 8, 2018 in Cannes, France.
Fan Bingbing arrives at the gala dinner during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 8, 2018 in Cannes, France.
Penélope Cruz attends the photo-call for Everybody Knows (Todos Lo Saben) during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 9, 2018 in Cannes, France.
Lea Seydoux arrives at the gala dinner during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 8, 2018 in Cannes, France.
Cate Blanchett arrives at the gala dinner during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 8, 2018 in Cannes, France.
Camila Coelho attends the screening of Everybody Knows (Todos Lo Saben) and the opening gala during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 8, 2018 in Cannes, France.
Romee Strijd attends the screening of Everybody Knows (Todos Lo Saben) and the opening gala during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 8, 2018 in Cannes, France.
Irina Shayk attends the screening of Yomeddine during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 9, 2018 in Cannes, France.
Leomie Anderson attends the screening of Yomeddine during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 9, 2018 in Cannes, France.
Julianne Moore attends the screening of Yomeddine during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 9, 2018 in Cannes, France.
Fan Bingbing attends the screening of Everybody Knows (Todos Lo Saben) and the opening gala during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 8, 2018 in Cannes, France.
Nieves Alvarez attends the screening of Yomeddine during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 9, 2018 in Cannes, France.
Chantel Jeffries attends the screening of Yomeddine during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 9, 2018 in Cannes, France.