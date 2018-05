Cannes Film Festival 2018: See the Best Red-Carpet Looks From the World's Most Glamorous Premieres And Parties

If there is any fashion event that can top the Met Gala , it is the Cannes Film Festival. Kicking off this week, the annual cinematic event is already poised to be a particularly fashionable affair this year, with Kristen Stewart and Cate Blanchett among this year's jury members. In the festival's opening days, we've already seen showstopping looks from both actresses, including a noteworthy moment when Blanchett re-wore an Armani gown that she'd previously donned at the Golden Globes. With models including Stella Maxwell and Bella Hadid spotted at the Cannes airport, it's only going to get more fashionable from here. Below, all the best looks from the 2018 Cannes Film Festival thus far.