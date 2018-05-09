Cannes 2018

Cannes Film Festival 2018: See the Best Red-Carpet Looks From the World's Most Glamorous Premieres And Parties

If there is any fashion event that can top the Met Gala, it is the Cannes Film Festival. Kicking off this week, the annual cinematic event is already poised to be a particularly fashionable affair this year, with Kristen Stewart and Cate Blanchett among this year's jury members. In the festival's opening days, we've already seen showstopping looks from both actresses, including a noteworthy moment when Blanchett re-wore an Armani gown that she'd previously donned at the Golden Globes. With models including Stella Maxwell and Bella Hadid spotted at the Cannes airport, it's only going to get more fashionable from here. Below, all the best looks from the 2018 Cannes Film Festival thus far.
Day 1 Celebrity Sightings - The 71st Annual Cannes Film Festival
Pierre Suu
1/25

Jury president Cate Blanchett arrives at the jury photo-call during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival on May 8, 2018 in Cannes, France.

Pierre Suu
2/25

Jury member Kristen Stewart arrives at the jury photo-call during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival on May 8, 2018 in Cannes, France.

Pierre Suu
3/25

Jury member Lea Seydoux arrives at the jury photo-call during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival on May 8, 2018 in Cannes, France.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto
4/25

Julianne Moore attends the screening of Everybody Knows (Todos Lo Saben) and the opening gala during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 8, 2018 in Cannes, France.

Marc Piasecki
5/25

Kristen Stewart is seen at Grand Hyatt Martinez Hotel during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at on May 7, 2018 in Cannes, France.

Dominique Charriau
6/25

Chantel Jeffries attends the screening of Everybody Knows (Todos Lo Saben) and the opening gala during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 8, 2018 in Cannes, France.

Pascal Le Segretain
7/25

Ava DuVernay walks onstage at the opening ceremony during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 8, 2018 in Cannes, France.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis
8/25

Chloe Sevigny attends the screening of Everybody Knows (Todos Lo Saben) and the opening gala during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 8, 2018 in Cannes, France.

Mike Marsland
9/25

Georgia May Jagger attends the screening of Everybody Knows (Todos Lo Saben) and the opening gala during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 8, 2018 in Cannes, France.

Gisela Schober
10/25

Lea Seydoux attends the screening of Everybody Knows (Todos Lo Saben) and the opening gala during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 8, 2018 in Cannes, France.

Venturelli
11/25

Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem attend the screening of Everybody Knows (Todos Lo Saben) and the opening gala during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 8, 2018 in Cannes, France.

Venturelli
12/25

Kristen Stewart and Chang Chen attend the screening of Everybody Knows (Todos Lo Saben) and the opening gala during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 8, 2018 in Cannes, France.

Venturelli
13/25

Penélope Cruz arrives at the gala dinner during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 8, 2018 in Cannes, France.

Pascal Le Segretain
14/25

Fan Bingbing arrives at the gala dinner during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 8, 2018 in Cannes, France.

John Phillips
15/25

Penélope Cruz attends the photo-call for Everybody Knows (Todos Lo Saben) during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 9, 2018 in Cannes, France.

Pascal Le Segretain
16/25

Lea Seydoux arrives at the gala dinner during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 8, 2018 in Cannes, France.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis
17/25

Cate Blanchett arrives at the gala dinner during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 8, 2018 in Cannes, France.

Tony Barson
18/25

Camila Coelho attends the screening of Everybody Knows (Todos Lo Saben) and the opening gala during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 8, 2018 in Cannes, France.

Tony Barson
19/25

Romee Strijd attends the screening of Everybody Knows (Todos Lo Saben) and the opening gala during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 8, 2018 in Cannes, France.

Venturelli
20/25

Irina Shayk attends the screening of Yomeddine during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 9, 2018 in Cannes, France.

Venturelli
21/25

Leomie Anderson attends the screening of Yomeddine during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 9, 2018 in Cannes, France.

Pascal Le Segretain
22/25

Julianne Moore attends the screening of Yomeddine during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 9, 2018 in Cannes, France.

Tony Barson
23/25

Fan Bingbing attends the screening of Everybody Knows (Todos Lo Saben) and the opening gala during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 8, 2018 in Cannes, France.

Pascal Le Segretain
24/25

Nieves Alvarez attends the screening of Yomeddine during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 9, 2018 in Cannes, France.

Gisela Schober
25/25

Chantel Jeffries attends the screening of Yomeddine during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 9, 2018 in Cannes, France.

